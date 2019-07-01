Cosmo City residents call on officials to resume EMS service

-
Scrap e-tolls or we'll take action, Msimanga warns MakhuraPolitics
-
Juvenile humpback whale rescued in Buffels BayLocal
-
Pakistani man kills wife, 2 children, 6 others in alleged honour killingWorld
-
CT residents will pay more for municipal services from todayLocal
-
MKMVA: FW De Klerk gets treated better than those who fought apartheidPolitics
-
Cosmo City residents call on officials to resume EMS serviceLocal
-
Scrap e-tolls or we'll take action, Msimanga warns MakhuraPolitics
-
Juvenile humpback whale rescued in Buffels BayLocal
-
CT residents will pay more for municipal services from todayLocal
-
MKMVA: FW De Klerk gets treated better than those who fought apartheidPolitics
-
Cosmo City residents call on officials to resume EMS serviceLocal
-
Gauteng MECs won't get new cars, says MakhuraPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Scrap e-tolls or we'll take action, Msimanga warns MakhuraPolitics
-
MKMVA: FW De Klerk gets treated better than those who fought apartheidPolitics
-
Gauteng MECs won't get new cars, says MakhuraPolitics
-
DA vows to fight appointment of ANC’s ‘rogue gallery’ in ParliamentPolitics
-
ANC calls on members to refrain from public criticism of MkhwebanePolitics
-
Gauteng Premier Makhura expected to table plans to root out corruption in SOPAPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Sona clearly displays the ramifications of the ANC's rotOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Yes, we must dare to dreamOpinion
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Sona and the cultural iconography of slayingOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: No magic in president’s sober SonaOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas face cold new dawnOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: SA should learn from Brazil about how to tackle ‘hidden hunger’Opinion
Popular Topics
-
AfriForum halts planned Tshwane tariff increasesLocal
-
WATCH LIVE: Former HR manager details state capture at SAABusiness
-
Rand stronger after US-China trade ceasefireBusiness
-
President Ramaphosa pleased with G20 summit outcomesLocal
-
Vavi: South Africans more indebted than ever beforeBusiness
-
The struggle continues as Joburg municipal rates, bus fare hikes kick inBusiness
Popular Topics
Cara Delevingne slams Justin Bieber
-
Actor survives accidentally being shot with crossbow during NAF showLocal
-
MY TAKE: 'Going Back to the Truth of Space' and the role of ancestors in lifeLifestyle
-
Justin Bieber: Hailey is 'so out of my league'Lifestyle
-
Tony Miyambo's burden of playing an ape in a post-apartheid SALifestyle
-
Jada Pinkett-Smith says she never wanted to marryLifestyle
-
Putin says 'genius musician' Elton John mistaken on Russia LGBT rightsWorld
-
Lady Gaga crashes Stonewall rally in New YorkLifestyle
-
Stormzy becomes first UK rapper to headline GlastonburyLifestyle
-
'What If Jesus Was A Tsotsi' - When the language barrier hits you hardLifestyle
-
Olympic 400m champ Van Niekerk suffers another injury setbackSport
-
Nadal happy to see Murray back on courtSport
-
Van Staden added to training squad as Boks sweat over Kolisi fitnessSport
-
Renard expects 'tough game' against struggling BafanaSport
-
No action on Crusaders' abuse claims after probeSport
-
South Africa's Bezuidenhout wins first EPGA titleSport
Popular Topics
-
England get World Cup back on track with India winSport
-
Vettori urges New Zealand not to panic after World Cup blowSport
-
Proteas bowl in World Cup match against Sri LankaSport
-
Kohli's India end West Indies World Cup hopesSport
-
JP Duminy and the ghost of Lily LumleySport
-
New Zealand can shrug off Pakistan World Cup defeat, says NeeshamSport
Popular Topics
-
10 dead in Texas plane crashWorld
-
Denzil Daniels reunited with family after being missing for six yearsLocal
-
Online shopping, stokvels, micro-influencing - how to beat rising cost of livingBusiness
-
Where do we draw the line? Picture of drowned father, daughter stirs debateWorld
-
Teen saves toddler from near-fatal fallLifestyle
-
Vicki Momberg’s bid to appeal conviction, sentence dismissedLocal
-
Europe’s heatwave causes wildfires, public nudity and traffic restrictionsWorld
-
Meet the House of Monatic tailors who made President Ramaphosa's new suitLocal
-
Agrizzi to pay R200,000 for using K-wordLocal
-
CARTOON: Proteas see flames at CWCSport
-
CARTOON: No Praise For The President Just YetPolitics
-
CARTOON: Can Sona 'fashion a fix' for SA economy?Business
-
CARTOON: Save our SchoolsLocal
-
CARTOON: Weather for DucksSport
-
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?Business
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
- Mon
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 1°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 1°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 3°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 14°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 0°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 1°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 0°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 2°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 12°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 13°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 13°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 13°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 11°C
- 1°C
- Tue
- 12°C
- 0°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- -1°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 1°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 1°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 0°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 2°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 8°C
Cosmo City residents call on officials to resume EMS service
Johannesburg Emergency Management Services announced the suspension after an ambulance was attacked over the weekend.
JOHANNESBURG - Women living in Cosmo City have raised concerns about going into labour now that ambulance services have been suspended in the area.
Johannesburg Emergency Management Services announced the suspension after an ambulance was attacked over the weekend.
Concerned residents said they shouldn't bear the brunt of the actions by a few individuals. They said their lives could be in danger if they don’t receive medical care immediately.
They called for the resumption of ambulance services and have also called for the construction of more clinics in the area.
One resident spoke to Eyewitness News and said her unborn children’s lives could be in jeopardy.
“If I’m in labour, they will not help me immediately when they come in the home. They can’t wait until I go to hospital, so we need the ambulance,” she said.
Meanwhile, residents said police should either accompany ambulances or satellite stations should be built for quick response times.
Timeline
-
Cosmo City residents slam CoJ over EMS suspension, poor service delivery3 hours ago
-
CoJ criticised for withdrawing ambulance service to Cosmo City after attacks6 hours ago
-
Joburg EMS suspends ambulance services to Cosmo City after crew attackedone day ago
-
JMPD deploys to Cosmo City as protesters block roads, burn tyres130 days ago
Popular in Local
-
Gauteng MECs won't get new cars, says Makhuraone hour ago
-
Convicted fraudster Portia Sizani to be sentenced3 hours ago
-
AfriForum halts planned Tshwane tariff increases2 hours ago
-
SAA acquires new state-of-the-art aircraft in its fleet22 hours ago
-
Meet SA's 1st female ship builder5 hours ago
-
DA vows to fight appointment of ANC’s ‘rogue gallery’ in Parliament3 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.