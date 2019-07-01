Cosmo City residents call on officials to resume EMS service

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services announced the suspension after an ambulance was attacked over the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - Women living in Cosmo City have raised concerns about going into labour now that ambulance services have been suspended in the area.

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services announced the suspension after an ambulance was attacked over the weekend.

Concerned residents said they shouldn't bear the brunt of the actions by a few individuals. They said their lives could be in danger if they don’t receive medical care immediately.

They called for the resumption of ambulance services and have also called for the construction of more clinics in the area.

One resident spoke to Eyewitness News and said her unborn children’s lives could be in jeopardy.

“If I’m in labour, they will not help me immediately when they come in the home. They can’t wait until I go to hospital, so we need the ambulance,” she said.

Meanwhile, residents said police should either accompany ambulances or satellite stations should be built for quick response times.