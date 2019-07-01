Convicted fraudster Portia Sizani to be sentenced

In March was found guilty of defrauding the department out of more than R1 million.

CAPE TOWN - Convicted fraudster Portia Sizani is expected to be sentenced by the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court on Monday.

In March, Sizani, a former Eastern Cape Education Department official and the wife of ex-ANC chief whip Stone Sizani, was found guilty of defrauding the department out of more than R1 million.

Sizani currently lives in Germany where her husband is South Africa’s ambassador to that country.