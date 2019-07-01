CoJ criticised for withdrawing ambulance service to Cosmo City after attacks

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
Go

CoJ criticised for withdrawing ambulance service to Cosmo City after attacks

The safety of emergency staff is back in the spotlight after three EMS members were attacked and an ambulance vehicle damaged while attending to a call at the weekend.

Joburg Emergency Management Services suspended ambulance services to Cosmo City on 29 June 2019 after three crew members were attacked and an emergency vehicle was damaged. Picture: @RobertMulaudzi/Twitter.
Joburg Emergency Management Services suspended ambulance services to Cosmo City on 29 June 2019 after three crew members were attacked and an emergency vehicle was damaged. Picture: @RobertMulaudzi/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Emergency Personnel Union has criticised the City of Joburg for withdrawing its ambulance services to Cosmo City, saying it should instead find other solutions to ensure paramedics are safe.

The safety of emergency staff is back in the spotlight after three EMS members were attacked and an ambulance vehicle damaged while attending to a call at the weekend.

More than a week ago in KwaZulu-Natal, two paramedics were shot in Durban.

The union's Mpho Mpogeng has called on the city to act swiftly to step up the safety of staff on duty.

“I believe some of the avenues were not exhausted, but it’s unfortunate because all along when we engaged them, they claimed that they had a tangible plan. They don’t care about the attacks on our members, they care mostly about their assets.”

At the same time, Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said it was unfortunate that the union was unhappy by the move to suspend its services while an investigation into the attack unfolded.

“We’re obviously concerned because as the city we have got a responsibility because if someone loses their life without us looking at ways on how we can protect them, he would be asking me now why did we let the situation continue before looking at the options.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA