Cele to meet WC CPF board to deal with Cape Flats gang violence

Lenteguer CPF chairperson Byron de Villiers said that the cluster was demanding more resources and a plan of action.

CAPE TOWN - The provincial community policing forum board is set to meet with Police Minister Bheki Cele on Monday.

Police have confirmed that two men aged 21 were shot and wounded. However, the Lenteguer CPF chairperson Byron de Villiers said that there were three murders in the Eastridge area on Sunday night.



Yesterday, members of various neighbourhood watch members mobilised in front of the Western Cape Provincial office.

Strandfontein CPF chairperson Sandy Schuter wrapped herself in crime scene tape, saying that residents were being held hostage on the Cape Flats.

She said that two men were wounded in Strandfontein on Saturday.

"I was wrapped up in crime tape yesterday because that is the site that our community sees every single day when they wake up in the morning and they come out of their homes they see the tape and wonder what happened or when they come home from work and they see the crime tape because a murder has taken place, or a shooting has taken place. There's been no peace, no harmony in our communities."

Last week, the body gave Police Minister Bheki Cele 48 hours to deploy more officers to gang-ridden areas.

"He hasn't gotten back to the cluster with regards to our demand of stabilising the Cape Flats with the SANDF. However, he is meeting the provincial CPF exco at the very same provincial office."