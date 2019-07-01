Cele to meet WC CPF board to deal with Cape Flats gang violence
Lenteguer CPF chairperson Byron de Villiers said that the cluster was demanding more resources and a plan of action.
CAPE TOWN - The provincial community policing forum board is set to meet with Police Minister Bheki Cele on Monday.
Police have confirmed that two men aged 21 were shot and wounded. However, the Lenteguer CPF chairperson Byron de Villiers said that there were three murders in the Eastridge area on Sunday night.
Yesterday, members of various neighbourhood watch members mobilised in front of the Western Cape Provincial office.
Strandfontein CPF chairperson Sandy Schuter wrapped herself in crime scene tape, saying that residents were being held hostage on the Cape Flats.
She said that two men were wounded in Strandfontein on Saturday.
"I was wrapped up in crime tape yesterday because that is the site that our community sees every single day when they wake up in the morning and they come out of their homes they see the tape and wonder what happened or when they come home from work and they see the crime tape because a murder has taken place, or a shooting has taken place. There's been no peace, no harmony in our communities."
Last week, the body gave Police Minister Bheki Cele 48 hours to deploy more officers to gang-ridden areas.
De Villiers said that the cluster was demanding more resources and a plan of action.
"He hasn't gotten back to the cluster with regards to our demand of stabilising the Cape Flats with the SANDF. However, he is meeting the provincial CPF exco at the very same provincial office."
Popular in Local
-
ANC calls on members to refrain from public criticism of Mkhwebane
-
SAA acquires new state-of-the-art aircraft in its fleet
-
Denzil Daniels explains disappearance, says he hitchhiked from Delft to eSwatini
-
CoJ criticised for withdrawing ambulance service to Cosmo City after attacks
-
WATCH LIVE: Former HR manager details state capture at SAA
-
PIC commission can't ignore racism claims against evidence leader - analysts
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.