Calls for pensioners to be assisted amid rising cost of living

With new tariffs coming into effect across municipalities from Monday, many households are digging even deeper in their pockets to make ends meet.

An elderly couple. Picture: Pixabay.com
An elderly couple. Picture: Pixabay.com
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – There are calls for better care of the elderly and help for pensioners who are struggling to survive in a tough economy.

With new tariffs coming into effect across municipalities from Monday, many households are digging even deeper in their pockets to make ends meet.

WATCH: Online shopping, stokvels, micro-influencing - how to beat rising cost of living

Across South Africa, many households depend on monthly pension grants to get by. Linda Twala is an owner of Phuthaditjhaba Care of the Aged in Alexandra.

He said hundreds of people rely on donations from the NGO to survive.

"It breaks my heart that everything is going up and every now and then, they do call me. And I would go to the chain stores like Spar, Checkers and Pick n Pay," Twala said.

At the same time, the South African Association of Retired Persons said many pensioners also found themselves in dire situations having not planned properly for retirement.

Director Paul Rosenbrock helps guide pensioners on how to spend their money in the face of the rising cost of living.

"They come in here and more often than not, it's a bit of teary business. It's difficult now but next year it will more difficult and the year after. Pre-retirement planning is essential," Rosenbrock said.

Young people were also being urged to put retirement plans in place as soon as possible.

