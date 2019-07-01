Bonteheuwel church service disrupted as gangsters seek shelter during shooting
Pastor Sanele Ndlovu (35) said members of the church were frightened when two men rushed into the building to seek cover from gunmen.
CAPE TOWN - A church service in Bonteheuwel came to an abrupt end yesterday morning when alleged gangsters ran into the church.
The incident occurred at the Salvation Army Church where 40 congregants were gathered.
Fortunately, no one was harmed during the incident.
Ndlovu said that ongoing shooting from the Saturday night continued the Sunday morning.
"We were about to start our church service at 9.30am with the shooting continuing, so we had to stop because some of the gangsters ran into our church to hide, so we couldn't continue with our service. I asked the congregation to go out into the street and then we made a prayer chain and prayed for our streets and our community."
Ndlovu says he's been living in Bonteheuwel for three years and has never experienced anything like this.
"They were really intentional about killing each other in front of everyone in the morning, we've never had this experience. They normally shoot at each other on the street in front of our church and then we try to close the gates so that we can be safe but the gates were open for the congregation to come in, so they took their chance to run inside the church while we were busy worshipping [sic]."
