ANC councillor begins 5-year jail sentence for fraud, money laundering

Bongo Nombiba took his case all the way to the Constitutional Court, but last month his luck ran out.

CAPE TOWN – An African National Congress (ANC) councillor in Nelson Mandela Bay has begun a five-year sentence for fraud and money laundering on Monday.

He was found guilty in March of fraud and money laundering for pocketing R20,000 meant for a community project.

“The serious commercial crime unit of the Hawks on Friday served councillor Nombiba with a notice from the clerk of the court instructing him to hand himself over to the clerk of the court. He did so on Monday morning, which means that he will start serving his five-year prison sentence,” said Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Anelisa Feni.