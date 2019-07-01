ANC councillor begins 5-year jail sentence for fraud, money laundering
Bongo Nombiba took his case all the way to the Constitutional Court, but last month his luck ran out.
CAPE TOWN – An African National Congress (ANC) councillor in Nelson Mandela Bay has begun a five-year sentence for fraud and money laundering on Monday.
Bongo Nombiba took his case all the way to the Constitutional Court, but last month his luck ran out.
He was found guilty in March of fraud and money laundering for pocketing R20,000 meant for a community project.
“The serious commercial crime unit of the Hawks on Friday served councillor Nombiba with a notice from the clerk of the court instructing him to hand himself over to the clerk of the court. He did so on Monday morning, which means that he will start serving his five-year prison sentence,” said Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Anelisa Feni.
Popular in Local
-
PP is revealing her real agenda with Gordhan case, says DA
-
R2k bail for man who attacked Joburg pastor wearing EFF cap
-
Bafana Afcon hopes hang in the balance after Morocco defeat
-
SAA acquires new state-of-the-art aircraft in its fleet
-
Ramaphosa won’t discipline Gordhan over PP findings... yet
-
Myeni used bogus whistle-blowers to fire SAA staff, Zondo commission hears
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.