Alleged Durban cop killers to appear in court on Tuesday

Khanyisani Mpanza appeared at the Verulam Magistrates Court on Monday after he was arrested last week.

DURBAN - A fifth suspect in the murder case involving two Durban metro police officers who were killed while guarding the house of an African National Congress councillor in Phoenix will appear in court with his co-accused on Tuesday.

Khanyisani Mpanza appeared at the Verulam Magistrates Court on Monday after he was arrested last week. The two Durban Metro police officers were shot dead in May.

Thamsanqa Mabaso and Bonginkosi Msomi have already appeared in court five times. They were told on Monday that they would have to come back to court on Tuesday.

Their bail application hearing had to be cut short, as the State prosecutor had to leave for home because of a pressing family matter.

One of the other accused, Nkululeko Zuma, abandoned his bail application over a week ago, while Musawenkosi Ndebele was granted R2,000 bail.