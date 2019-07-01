Alleged Durban cop killers to appear in court on Tuesday

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
Go

Alleged Durban cop killers to appear in court on Tuesday

Khanyisani Mpanza appeared at the Verulam Magistrates Court on Monday after he was arrested last week.

FILE: A packed Verulam Magistrates Court during the bail application hearing on 20 June 2019 of the men accused of murdering two Durban metro police officers. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/EWN.
FILE: A packed Verulam Magistrates Court during the bail application hearing on 20 June 2019 of the men accused of murdering two Durban metro police officers. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/EWN.
45 minutes ago

DURBAN - A fifth suspect in the murder case involving two Durban metro police officers who were killed while guarding the house of an African National Congress councillor in Phoenix will appear in court with his co-accused on Tuesday.

Khanyisani Mpanza appeared at the Verulam Magistrates Court on Monday after he was arrested last week. The two Durban Metro police officers were shot dead in May.

Thamsanqa Mabaso and Bonginkosi Msomi have already appeared in court five times. They were told on Monday that they would have to come back to court on Tuesday.

Their bail application hearing had to be cut short, as the State prosecutor had to leave for home because of a pressing family matter.

One of the other accused, Nkululeko Zuma, abandoned his bail application over a week ago, while Musawenkosi Ndebele was granted R2,000 bail.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA