AfriForum halts planned Tshwane tariff increases

JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum said it managed to halt the planned tariff increases for the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality.

The lobby group said it had requested the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) not to approve the proposed hike of 13.8%.

AfriForum argued the metro had found a devious way to get consumers to pay much more than the allowed increase for municipalities. This means, for now, the proposed increase will not take effect from Monday and would remain unchanged until further notice.

AfriForum’s district coordinator for Greater Pretoria, Jaco Grobbelaar, said the organisation welcomed Nersa’s decision.

“Nersa sharply criticised the Tshwane Metro and said that the council must get its house in order and also indicated that AfriForum’s proposals regarding a public participation process will be considered,” Grobbelaar said.