Actor survives accidentally being shot with crossbow during NAF show
During the show, 'Carnival Sideshow and Other Magical Things' on Sunday afternoon, performer Li Lau was injured by a crossbow during an illusion performed by Brendon Peel.
MAKHANDA - An actor is alive and well after being shot with an arrow at a comedy show during the National Arts Festival.
During the show, Carnival Sideshow and Other Magical Things on Sunday afternoon, performer Li Lau was injured by a crossbow during an illusion performed by Brendon Peel.
In a statement released on Sunday night, the CEO of the festival Tony Lankester said: "Lau was taken to the hospital, where he has received treatment. We are informed that the crossbow did not penetrate his skull, and he is fully conscious."
There was an accident on stage at Brendon Peel and Li Lau's show 'Carnival Sideshow and Other Magical Things' today. Li Lau was taken to Settlers Hospital, where he received immediate attention. He has been discharged. Thank you to everyone who has shown concern. #NAF2019 pic.twitter.com/nBmPepWpMg— NationalArtsFestival (@artsfestival) June 30, 2019
Lau was seen pictured with staff at the hospital smiling and looking well, while counseling has been provided to those who attended the show.
Lankester added:" The Festival deeply regrets the incident and is in conversation with the performers to establish what went wrong with the illusion."
The audience was immediately evacuated from the venue as soon as the accident took place and the show is expected to continue in the coming days as planned.
