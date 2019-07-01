View all in Latest
Actor survives accidentally being shot with crossbow during NAF show

During the show, 'Carnival Sideshow and Other Magical Things' on Sunday afternoon, performer Li Lau was injured by a crossbow during an illusion performed by Brendon Peel.

Actor Li Lau (centre) with hospital staff after sustaining an injury during a show at the National Arts Festival on 30 June 2019. Picture: Supplied
Actor Li Lau (centre) with hospital staff after sustaining an injury during a show at the National Arts Festival on 30 June 2019. Picture: Supplied
25 minutes ago

MAKHANDA - An actor is alive and well after being shot with an arrow at a comedy show during the National Arts Festival.

During the show, Carnival Sideshow and Other Magical Things on Sunday afternoon, performer Li Lau was injured by a crossbow during an illusion performed by Brendon Peel.

In a statement released on Sunday night, the CEO of the festival Tony Lankester said: "Lau was taken to the hospital, where he has received treatment. We are informed that the crossbow did not penetrate his skull, and he is fully conscious."

Lau was seen pictured with staff at the hospital smiling and looking well, while counseling has been provided to those who attended the show.

Lankester added:" The Festival deeply regrets the incident and is in conversation with the performers to establish what went wrong with the illusion."

The audience was immediately evacuated from the venue as soon as the accident took place and the show is expected to continue in the coming days as planned.

