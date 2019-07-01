2 cops, 3 other suspects set for court in house robbery cases

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
Go

2 cops, 3 other suspects set for court in house robbery cases

The two constables and three other men were apprehended in two vehicles in Parow last week.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
44 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Two cops are part of a group of five who will be appearing in court in Bellville on Monday for theft and possibly being linked to house break-ins.

The two constables and three other men were apprehended in two vehicles in Parow last week.

It was determined that both cars were official SAPS vehicles fitted with cloned registration plates.

It was also established that the cars were removed from police premises without the necessary authorisation.

The police's Andre Traut: "The VW Caddy, an official SAPS vehicle, was driven by a police constable and he had two civilians as passengers. The Opel Corsa, also an official SAPS vehicle, was driven by a civilian and his passenger was a police constable."

Traut said that they're now looking into the case where one of the cars was potentially involved in a house robbery last month.

"The suspects aged between 30 and 35 were arrested after they were also found in possession of housebreaking implements comprising of a crowbar, cable ties and gloves. Their involvement in house robbery cases is now under investigation as one of the vehicles was seen fleeing a house robbery in Durbanville."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA