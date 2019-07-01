2 cops, 3 other suspects set for court in house robbery cases

-
Gauteng Premier Makhura expected to table plans to root out corruption in SOPAPolitics
-
2 cops, 3 other suspects set for court in house robbery casesLocal
-
Vavi: South Africans more indebted than ever beforeBusiness
-
Denzil Daniels explains disappearance, says he hitchhiked from Delft to eSwatiniLocal
-
FS police probe deadly shack fireLocal
-
Parkview police admit struggling with resources to track down missing manLocal
-
Gauteng Premier Makhura expected to table plans to root out corruption in SOPAPolitics
-
2 cops, 3 other suspects set for court in house robbery casesLocal
-
Vavi: South Africans more indebted than ever beforeBusiness
-
Denzil Daniels explains disappearance, says he hitchhiked from Delft to eSwatiniLocal
-
FS police probe deadly shack fireLocal
-
Parkview police admit struggling with resources to track down missing manLocal
Popular Topics
-
Gauteng Premier Makhura expected to table plans to root out corruption in SOPAPolitics
-
Ramaphosa concludes working visit to JapanPolitics
-
Mangosuthu Buthelezi: 'IFP has a fair chance of grabbing KZN from ANC'Politics
-
DA demands update on criminal complaint against DlaminiLocal
-
Maphatsoe: ‘Those criticising Mkhwebane have no respect for Constitution’Local
-
Nehawu to Ramaphosa: Implement ANC election promises, Nasrec resolutionsPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Sona clearly displays the ramifications of the ANC's rotOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Yes, we must dare to dreamOpinion
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Sona and the cultural iconography of slayingOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: No magic in president’s sober SonaOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas face cold new dawnOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: SA should learn from Brazil about how to tackle ‘hidden hunger’Opinion
Popular Topics
-
The struggle continues as Joburg municipal rates, bus fare hikes kick inBusiness
-
Online shopping, stokvels, micro-influencing - how to beat rising cost of livingBusiness
-
Opec set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pactBusiness
-
Ramaphosa concludes working visit to JapanPolitics
-
SAA acquires new state-of-the-art aircraft in its fleetBusiness
-
NUM calls on govt to investigate after Limpopo mine deathLocal
Popular Topics
-
MY TAKE: 'Going Back to the Truth of Space' and the role of ancestors in lifeLifestyle
-
Justin Bieber: Hailey is 'so out of my league'Lifestyle
-
Tony Miyambo's burden of playing an ape in a post-apartheid SALifestyle
-
Jada Pinkett-Smith says she never wanted to marryLifestyle
-
Putin says 'genius musician' Elton John mistaken on Russia LGBT rightsWorld
-
Lady Gaga crashes Stonewall rally in New YorkLifestyle
-
Stormzy becomes first UK rapper to headline GlastonburyLifestyle
-
'What If Jesus Was A Tsotsi' - When the language barrier hits you hardLifestyle
-
MY TAKE: 7 tips on how to do extreme activitiesLocal
-
No 800m, no worlds says defiant SemenyaSport
-
England get World Cup back on track with India winSport
-
Verstappen ends Mercedes run but stewards investigateSport
-
Vettori urges New Zealand not to panic after World Cup blowSport
-
US World Cup star Rapinoe accepts House invite after snubbing TrumpSport
-
Roy returns for England as they bat against IndiaSport
Popular Topics
-
Vettori urges New Zealand not to panic after World Cup blowSport
-
Proteas bowl in World Cup match against Sri LankaSport
-
Kohli's India end West Indies World Cup hopesSport
-
JP Duminy and the ghost of Lily LumleySport
-
New Zealand can shrug off Pakistan World Cup defeat, says NeeshamSport
-
CARTOON: Proteas see flames at CWCSport
Popular Topics
-
Online shopping, stokvels, micro-influencing - how to beat rising cost of livingBusiness
-
Where do we draw the line? Picture of drowned father, daughter stirs debateWorld
-
Teen saves toddler from near-fatal fallLifestyle
-
Vicki Momberg’s bid to appeal conviction, sentence dismissedLocal
-
Europe’s heatwave causes wildfires, public nudity and traffic restrictionsWorld
-
Meet the House of Monatic tailors who made President Ramaphosa's new suitLocal
-
Agrizzi to pay R200,000 for using K-wordLocal
-
ON THE COUCH: After abandonment, Paul Daniels finds home as a para-athlete starSport
-
Meet SA’s musical sensation, Ndlovu Youth ChoirLifestyle
-
CARTOON: Proteas see flames at CWCSport
-
CARTOON: No Praise For The President Just YetPolitics
-
CARTOON: Can Sona 'fashion a fix' for SA economy?Business
-
CARTOON: Save our SchoolsLocal
-
CARTOON: Weather for DucksSport
-
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?Business
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
- Mon
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 1°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 1°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 3°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 14°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 0°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 1°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 0°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 2°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 12°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 13°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 13°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 13°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 11°C
- 1°C
- Tue
- 12°C
- 0°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- -1°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 1°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 1°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 0°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 2°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 8°C
2 cops, 3 other suspects set for court in house robbery cases
The two constables and three other men were apprehended in two vehicles in Parow last week.
CAPE TOWN - Two cops are part of a group of five who will be appearing in court in Bellville on Monday for theft and possibly being linked to house break-ins.
The two constables and three other men were apprehended in two vehicles in Parow last week.
It was determined that both cars were official SAPS vehicles fitted with cloned registration plates.
It was also established that the cars were removed from police premises without the necessary authorisation.
The police's Andre Traut: "The VW Caddy, an official SAPS vehicle, was driven by a police constable and he had two civilians as passengers. The Opel Corsa, also an official SAPS vehicle, was driven by a civilian and his passenger was a police constable."
Traut said that they're now looking into the case where one of the cars was potentially involved in a house robbery last month.
"The suspects aged between 30 and 35 were arrested after they were also found in possession of housebreaking implements comprising of a crowbar, cable ties and gloves. Their involvement in house robbery cases is now under investigation as one of the vehicles was seen fleeing a house robbery in Durbanville."
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
SAA acquires new state-of-the-art aircraft in its fleet15 hours ago
-
The struggle continues as Joburg municipal rates, bus fare hikes kick in2 hours ago
-
Denzil Daniels explains disappearance, says he hitchhiked from Delft to eSwatinione hour ago
-
Actor survives accidentally being shot with crossbow during NAF show3 hours ago
-
CT mom reveals fears after reunion with son she thought had died2 hours ago
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 28 June 20192 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.