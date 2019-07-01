2 cops, 3 other suspects set for court in house robbery cases

The two constables and three other men were apprehended in two vehicles in Parow last week.

CAPE TOWN - Two cops are part of a group of five who will be appearing in court in Bellville on Monday for theft and possibly being linked to house break-ins.

It was determined that both cars were official SAPS vehicles fitted with cloned registration plates.

It was also established that the cars were removed from police premises without the necessary authorisation.

The police's Andre Traut: "The VW Caddy, an official SAPS vehicle, was driven by a police constable and he had two civilians as passengers. The Opel Corsa, also an official SAPS vehicle, was driven by a civilian and his passenger was a police constable."

Traut said that they're now looking into the case where one of the cars was potentially involved in a house robbery last month.

"The suspects aged between 30 and 35 were arrested after they were also found in possession of housebreaking implements comprising of a crowbar, cable ties and gloves. Their involvement in house robbery cases is now under investigation as one of the vehicles was seen fleeing a house robbery in Durbanville."