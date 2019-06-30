Vettori urges New Zealand not to panic after World Cup blow
New Zealand suffered their second defeat of the tournament against Australia at Lord's on Saturday, losing by 86 runs against the holders after a defeat to Pakistan in their previous game.
LONDON - Former New Zealand star Daniel Vettori insists his country are still World Cup contenders despite their recent stumbles.
New Zealand suffered their second defeat of the tournament against Australia at Lord's on Saturday, losing by 86 runs against the holders after a defeat to Pakistan in their previous game.
The Black Caps are not assured of a semi-final berth with one game left against title rivals England next week.
But Vettori remains confident the 2015 World Cup runners-up will stay calm ahead of the England clash and should be capable of advancing to the knockout stages.
"I still definitely feel that this New Zealand side can make history and win it all," Vettori said in an ICC Media column.
"Two losses at this stage will be tough to take but they have been so good for so long and have so many experienced players that I am sure they will pull through.
"It is a bit tighter now, but I still think they will feel pretty confident. Even if every result goes against them, their net run rate should still put them into the semi-finals.
"The nature of this New Zealand team for an extended period of time now has been to stay pretty constant, to not panic."
Vettori says New Zealand have been playing well enough not to lose faith in their game-plan.
"They will understand that they have played some really good cricket in this tournament," he said.
"They will need to call on all their nous to get through against the hosts.
"But even if they don't win against England and go through via net run rate, or other results going their way, I still think they will walk into the semi-finals thinking they can beat anyone on their day."
Vettori's main concern is New Zealand's ability to score enough runs to put opponents in trouble on slow pitches, with the Black Caps yet to reach 300 in the tournament.
"The only question mark for them will be the surfaces they were playing on. It looks like across the board the surfaces are getting lower and slower," he said.
"That makes it more difficult for batting and those partnerships are going to become more important, I am sure that will be a big focus against England."
Popular in Sport
-
US World Cup star Rapinoe accepts House invite after snubbing Trump
-
Verstappen ends Mercedes run but stewards investigate
-
Nadal, Djokovic have made me the player I am, says Federer
-
Djokovic prepares for Wimbledon with 'seven-hour' meeting
-
Dutch head into World Cup semis after 2-0 win over Italy
-
Amakhosi confirm 8 new signings
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.