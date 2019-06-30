View all in Latest
Venezuelan government and opposition to restart negotiations – sources

The three people told Reuters that both sides had not yet decided whether to hold the discussions in Oslo, where previous talks were held, or in Barbados.

Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido waves to his supporters during a rally. PIcture: @jguaido/Twitter.
Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido waves to his supporters during a rally. PIcture: @jguaido/Twitter.
one hour ago

CARACAS – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government and opposition leader Juan Guaido’s team will restart negotiations to try to resolve the country’s crisis, three people familiar with the talks said on Saturday.

The three people told Reuters that both sides had not yet decided whether to hold the discussions in Oslo, where previous talks were held, or in Barbados.

Two of the people said the talks would begin next week.

Norway’s government encouraged both sides to meet in Oslo in May, but they were unable to reach any agreement to resolve the economic and political crisis that has driven more than 4 million Venezuelans to flee abroad.

Few details have been released about the contents of the talks between representatives of Maduro and Guaidó, who assumed a rival presidency in January and denounces Maduro as illegitimate for securing re-election last year in a vote widely viewed as fraudulent.

Guaido said on Twitter on Friday that he had received backing from allies to “begin a new round of consultations with national and international leaders,” without giving more details.

