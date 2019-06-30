Venezuelan government and opposition to restart negotiations – sources
The three people told Reuters that both sides had not yet decided whether to hold the discussions in Oslo, where previous talks were held, or in Barbados.
CARACAS – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government and opposition leader Juan Guaido’s team will restart negotiations to try to resolve the country’s crisis, three people familiar with the talks said on Saturday.
The three people told Reuters that both sides had not yet decided whether to hold the discussions in Oslo, where previous talks were held, or in Barbados.
Two of the people said the talks would begin next week.
Norway’s government encouraged both sides to meet in Oslo in May, but they were unable to reach any agreement to resolve the economic and political crisis that has driven more than 4 million Venezuelans to flee abroad.
Few details have been released about the contents of the talks between representatives of Maduro and Guaidó, who assumed a rival presidency in January and denounces Maduro as illegitimate for securing re-election last year in a vote widely viewed as fraudulent.
Guaido said on Twitter on Friday that he had received backing from allies to “begin a new round of consultations with national and international leaders,” without giving more details.
Popular in World
-
Trump becomes first-ever sitting US president to set foot in North Korea
-
Europe’s heatwave causes wildfires, public nudity and traffic restrictions
-
Man, pregnant woman killed in separate stabbings in London
-
Swine fever toll in China may be twice as high, industry insiders say
-
Teen saves toddler from near-fatal fall
-
NYC prepares for huge Gay Pride on Stonewall's 50th anniversary
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.