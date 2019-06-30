Ramaphosa concludes working visit to Japan

The Presidency said the South African delegation held several bilateral meetings to strengthen relations with Russia, China, Japan, and Saudi Arabia, including the president of the World Bank.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has concluded his two-day working visit to Osaka, Japan, where he led the South African delegation to the G20 Summit.

In a statement on Sunday, the Presidency said the South African delegation held several bilateral meetings to strengthen relations with Russia, China, Japan, and Saudi Arabia, including the president of the World Bank.

Two-thirds of the world, which make up 85% of the global economy, took part in the summit that focuses on efforts to address major economic challenges.

Some of the resolutions from this year’s G20 summit included commitments to working towards a free, transparent and open market environment.

“In the interest of advancing African development, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the timely implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Addis Ababa Action Agenda. There are also enhanced roles for the World Bank, African Development Bank, and International Monetary Fund to implement the Compact with Africa. This initiative will contribute to the realisation of the African Union's Agenda 2063,” the Presidency said.

• World leaders vow to address trade and geopolitical tensions

The statement said future summits would also take stock of progress in curbing illicit financial flows.

“Regarding digitalisation, global leaders agreed that to harness the full potential of data, there needs to be data flow with trust, to be enabled through international policy discussions on the sharing of good practices and regulatory frameworks.

“Additionally, the G20 will implement its the anti-corruption action plan for 2019-2021, which strengthens synergies among related international instruments. There is also strong will among the majority of the member countries to pursue the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement's goals of dealing with Climate Change,” the statement stated.

Ahead of the G20 summit, Ramaphosa convened the standing trilateral meeting with the current chairperson of the African Union, Egypt’s president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and NEPAD chairperson, the president of Senegal Macky Sall.

“This discussion made it possible for these leaders to consolidate Africa's position around the summit's agenda. President Ramaphosa was also invited to participate in the China-Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Senegal and with the participation of the United Nations Secretary-General) Leaders Meeting. The meeting exchanged views on the priorities for G20, FOCAC and Africa's development agenda.”

The president also participated in the standing informal BRICS Leaders’ Meeting that was chaired by Brazil. The Presidency said the leaders reflected on the current geopolitical environment and sought collaboration and synergies among member countries in preparation for the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

President @CyrilRamaphosa addresses the #BRICS Informal meeting that took place ahead of the 2019 #G20 Leaders' Summit held in Osaka, Japan. The meeting, chaired by Brazil, seeks to consolidate the bloc's position around the G20 agenda.#BetterAfricaBetterWorld pic.twitter.com/XoBAfDj54g — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) June 28, 2019

“The President concluded his Osaka programme by engaging with business during the Japan-South Africa CEO Business Roundtable. The engagement was chaired by Minister Ebrahim Patel of Trade and Industry and included more than 20 Japanese business representatives and a South African business contingent.

“The event offered a unique platform to explore business opportunities and build partnerships in South Africa and Japan. President Ramaphosa described the working visit as a success and congratulated Japan on hosting a well-organised Summit.”