Numsa says right to strike under attack in SA
Numsa has criticised ANC-led government of implementing laws that make it harder for the working class to exercise their constitutional right to strike.
JOHANNESBURG – As National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) continues to celebrate the constitutional court victory it secured for sixty former Dunlop employees, the union says the right to strike is under attack in the country.
The workers were dismissed in 2012 for alleged misconduct during a protest that turned violent.
Numsa spent the past six years fighting for their reinstatement in the court system.
The union's spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said, “We’ve always put the interests of the working class first and we’ll do whatever it’s legally possible to act in their interests. Workers in South Africa continue to be subjected to brutal conditions and their right to strike is being eroded in various ways.
“As we speak, the capitalist ANC-led government has changed the Labour Law to limit the right to strike by imposing compulsory strike balloting.”
The Constitutional Court ruling that was handed down on Friday will see the workers, who were based in Howick, in KwaZulu-Natal, immediately reinstated and back paid for the period they have been out of work.
