Nehawu prepares to fight Public Service over planned job cuts

JOHANNESBURG – The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) says it’s preparing for a fight with the Public Service Administration Department over its plans to cut jobs as it clamps down on the unaffordable public wage bill.

Former KwaZulu-Natal Premier Senzo Mchunu, who was appointed to head the department as a minister, will have to face the union.

Trade unions in the sector have been against a proposal to cut 30,000 jobs while streamlining existing posts.

Nehawu says the department is understaffed and any attempts to shrink employment will be opposed.

The union says cutting jobs will have a knock-on effect in the sector as it is already experiencing short staff.

Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba “we’ll confront the Department of Public Service and Administration in relation to a threat to cut more than 30,000 jobs because we feel that the Public Service is very under-staffed and hence their service delivery is not up to required standard.

The government has already laid out its plans to offer severance and early retirement packages to workers without tax penalties.

Other positions will be freed up by employees leaving on their own accord.