Maphatsoe: ‘Those criticising Mkhwebane have no respect for Constitution’
Maphatsoe has accused Mantashe and other senior ANC leaders who have taken an oath during their ministerial appointments of bias.
JOHANNESBURG – Head of the African National Congress (ANC)’s Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) Kebby Maphatsoe says ministers who criticise the Public Protector are undermining the Constitution.
This week, ANC chairperson and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe joined other senior leaders of the ANC alliance who have labelled Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane as incompetent, saying she is interfering in political matters.
The MKMVA came to her defence after the ANC issued a statement calling for the respect of chapter nine institutions.
Maphatsoe says the same applies for those who are silent while Mkhwebane is allegedly being viciously attacked.
“Overall, we took oath as Members of Parliament that we’ll respect the Constitution, so, by going out in public, undermining the oath that we took of respecting the Constitution. So, you’re undermining the oath that we just took.”
This week, South African Communist Party (SACP) first Deputy General Secretary Solly Mapaila claimed Mkhwebane is influenced by rogue intelligence operatives and factions fighting president Cyril Ramaphosa.
Mkhwebane later hit back, saying Mapaila must produce evidence of the claims or apologise, failing which she will take legal action.
Meanwhile, Mantashe says she has been wrongly meddling in political affairs.
Maphatsoe has warned that the criticism levelled against Mkhwebane could lead to a constitutional crisis.
