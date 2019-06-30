Justin Bieber: Hailey is 'so out of my league'
'You are so out of my league and I'm okay with that! You are mine and I am yours'.
LONDON - Justin Bieber has confessed his wife Hailey is "so out of his league" but says their alone time refreshes his soul.
He wrote on Instagram: "These are the moments I live for.. alone time with you refreshes my soul. You are so out of my league and I'm okay with that! You are mine and I am yours #foreverandever #tilthewheelsfalloff (sic)"
Justin has been going through a rough patch as of late but he had previously promised his fans that once he's finished getting his personal life in order, he will be ready to create new music.
He wrote on social media: "So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I've toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I knew and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don't deserve that and you don't deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour.
"I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep-rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health."
And Hailey said she loves her husband Justin "more every single day".
She wrote: "my love you are an incredible man, you make me a better human being, you make me happier than I've ever been. Insanely proud of who you are and who you're becoming... I love you more every single day. (sic)"
