DA demands update on criminal complaint against Dlamini

The DA has written to National Police Commissioner General Kehla Sithole, demanding an update on its criminal complaint against Dlamini.

Former cabinet minister Bathabile Dlamini chats to EWN a day after she resigned as a member of Parliament. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants an update on its criminal complaint against former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini.

In October, the party reported Dlamini to the police for allegedly misleading a court.

Retired judge Bernard Ngoepe, who led the probe into the former minister's role in the 2017 social grants saga, delivered a scathing assessment of Dlamini’s testimony and referred the ruling to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for possible prosecution.

He also found that some of Dlamini’s evidence under oath in the affidavits before the Constitutional Court and orally before his inquiry was false and that the former minister may have misled the court to protect herself.

The DA has written to National Police Commissioner General Kehla Sithole, demanding an update on its criminal complaint against Dlamini.

The party says while the NPA considers charging the disgraced minister it is vital that all avenues to hold Dlamini accountable are pursued to ensure she does not dodge accountability for putting the lives of millions of vulnerable citizens at risk.

The Constitutional Court branded the minister reckless and grossly negligent.

Two weeks ago, the DA laid another criminal complaint against Dlamini after she admitted in her resignation letter to parliament that she knew about wives of African National Congress members that were allegedly involved in fraudulent relationships with Cash Paymaster Services a Sassa service provider.

The party says in the interest of justice and accountability it is also important that police urgently complete the investigation and provide details on the matter.

