CT police search for suspects linked to Groote Schuur fatal shooting

-
CT police search for suspects linked to Groote Schuur fatal shootingLocal
-
ANC caucus in Gauteng commits to fight corruption head-onLocal
-
Venezuelan government and opposition to restart negotiations – sourcesWorld
-
Swine fever toll in China may be twice as high, industry insiders sayWorld
-
Trump becomes first-ever sitting US president to set foot in North KoreaWorld
-
Nehawu prepares to fight Public Service over planned job cutsLocal
-
CT police search for suspects linked to Groote Schuur fatal shootingLocal
-
ANC caucus in Gauteng commits to fight corruption head-onLocal
-
Nehawu prepares to fight Public Service over planned job cutsLocal
-
Ramaphosa expected to visit troubled Lesotho this weekLocal
-
Numsa says right to strike under attack in SALocal
-
Maphatsoe: ‘Those criticising Mkhwebane have no respect for Constitution’Local
Popular Topics
-
Nehawu to Ramaphosa: Implement ANC election promises, Nasrec resolutionsPolitics
-
MKMVA defends Mkhwebane from ‘deliberate and malicious’ public attacksPolitics
-
OPINION: Ramaphosa has evoked either fear or cynicism: both are off the markPolitics
-
Premier Zikalala vows to deal with political killings in KZNLocal
-
Dudu Myeni wants to cross-examine state capture witnessesLocal
-
Outa: Parliament must support Ramaphosa’s decision to fire Jiba & MrwebiPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Sona clearly displays the ramifications of the ANC's rotOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Yes, we must dare to dreamOpinion
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Sona and the cultural iconography of slayingOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: No magic in president’s sober SonaOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas face cold new dawnOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: SA should learn from Brazil about how to tackle ‘hidden hunger’Opinion
Popular Topics
-
'Nobody reads the communique': top G20 momentsWorld
-
Numsa hails ConCourt ruling reinstating 65 fired Dunlop Tyres workersLocal
-
Ghosn's wife steps up call for G20 leaders to help her husbandWorld
-
Power cuts set to continue in Zim if debts not settled, Eskom saysLocal
-
Sacked Old Mutual CEO challenges dismissalLocal
-
Trump says open to 'historic' trade deal with China at G20World
Popular Topics
-
Putin says 'genius musician' Elton John mistaken on Russia LGBT rightsWorld
-
Lady Gaga crashes Stonewall rally in New YorkLifestyle
-
Stormzy becomes first UK rapper to headline GlastonburyLifestyle
-
'What If Jesus Was A Tsotsi' - When the language barrier hits you hardLifestyle
-
MY TAKE: 7 tips on how to do extreme activitiesLocal
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 28 June 2019Local
-
SA slings back the fynbos-flavoured ginLifestyle
-
Ndlovu Youth Choir couldn't be more excited after AGT performanceLifestyle
-
Lenny Kravitz: Zoe Kravitz's wedding will be emotionalLifestyle
-
Sweden upset Germany to reach World Cup semisSport
-
Djokovic prepares for Wimbledon with 'seven-hour' meetingSport
-
Dutch head into World Cup semis after 2-0 win over ItalySport
-
Hamilton hit by three-place grid penalty in Austrian GPSport
-
Nadal, Djokovic have made me the player I am, says FedererSport
-
Ferrari's Leclerc blazes to pole for Austrian Grand PrixSport
Popular Topics
-
Kohli's India end West Indies World Cup hopesSport
-
JP Duminy and the ghost of Lily LumleySport
-
New Zealand can shrug off Pakistan World Cup defeat, says NeeshamSport
-
CARTOON: Proteas see flames at CWCSport
-
Du Plessis’ hard exterior cracks as Proteas plummetSport
-
England captain Morgan won't tell fans how to react to Smith, WarnerSport
Popular Topics
-
Teen saves toddler from near-fatal fallLifestyle
-
Vicki Momberg’s bid to appeal conviction, sentence dismissedLocal
-
Europe’s heatwave causes wildfires, public nudity and traffic restrictionsWorld
-
Meet the House of Monatic tailors who made President Ramaphosa's new suitLocal
-
Agrizzi to pay R200,000 for using K-wordLocal
-
ON THE COUCH: After abandonment, Paul Daniels finds home as a para-athlete starSport
-
Meet SA’s musical sensation, Ndlovu Youth ChoirLifestyle
-
Bosasa, money laundering & Ramaphosa - explainedLocal
-
How much money did you lose to fraud?Local
-
CARTOON: Proteas see flames at CWCSport
-
CARTOON: No Praise For The President Just YetPolitics
-
CARTOON: Can Sona 'fashion a fix' for SA economy?Business
-
CARTOON: Save our SchoolsLocal
-
CARTOON: Weather for DucksSport
-
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?Business
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
- Sun
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 1°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 2°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 14°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 2°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 0°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 1°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 1°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 2°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 13°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 12°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 13°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 11°C
- 1°C
- Tue
- 12°C
- -1°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- -1°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 1°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 2°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 2°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 9°C
CT police search for suspects linked to Groote Schuur fatal shooting
It’s understood two men, believed to be in their 20s, were killed while another was wounded during the alleged gang-related shooting on Saturday.
CAPE TOWN – Police are searching for suspects who shot three men in Observatory in Cape Town.
It’s understood two men, believed to be in their 20s, were killed while another was wounded during the alleged gang-related shooting on Saturday.
The attack occurred at a building on the Groote Schuur Hospital estate.
The police's Andre Traut says, “The motive for the attack was unknown but the possibility that it’s gang-related is not ruled out. No one has been arrested as yet.”
No patients were endangered during the incident, as the building's not part of the Groote Schuur Hospital.
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Maphatsoe: ‘Those criticising Mkhwebane have no respect for Constitution’4 hours ago
-
Nehawu prepares to fight Public Service over planned job cuts2 hours ago
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 28 June 2019one day ago
-
ANC caucus in Gauteng commits to fight corruption head-onone hour ago
-
Numsa says right to strike under attack in SA4 hours ago
-
Ramaphosa expected to visit troubled Lesotho this week3 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.