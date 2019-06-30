View all in Latest
CT police search for suspects linked to Groote Schuur fatal shooting

It’s understood two men, believed to be in their 20s, were killed while another was wounded during the alleged gang-related shooting on Saturday.

A general view of Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town. Picture: www.psychiatry.uct.ac.za
A general view of Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town. Picture: www.psychiatry.uct.ac.za
56 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Police are searching for suspects who shot three men in Observatory in Cape Town.

It’s understood two men, believed to be in their 20s, were killed while another was wounded during the alleged gang-related shooting on Saturday.

The attack occurred at a building on the Groote Schuur Hospital estate.

The police's Andre Traut says, “The motive for the attack was unknown but the possibility that it’s gang-related is not ruled out. No one has been arrested as yet.”

No patients were endangered during the incident, as the building's not part of the Groote Schuur Hospital.

