CT police search for suspects linked to Groote Schuur fatal shooting

It’s understood two men, believed to be in their 20s, were killed while another was wounded during the alleged gang-related shooting on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN – Police are searching for suspects who shot three men in Observatory in Cape Town.

The attack occurred at a building on the Groote Schuur Hospital estate.

The police's Andre Traut says, “The motive for the attack was unknown but the possibility that it’s gang-related is not ruled out. No one has been arrested as yet.”

No patients were endangered during the incident, as the building's not part of the Groote Schuur Hospital.