ANC caucus in Gauteng commits to fight corruption head-on
The caucus also adopted a programme of action to accelerate service delivery and implement the party's manifesto commitments.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) caucus in Gauteng has made a commitment to hold public officials accountable and fight corruption head-on.
The decision was taken at a party lekgotla on Saturday.
The Gauteng ANC caucus met for the first time since the 2019 general elections.
Officials deliberated on a number of issues including the party's declining support in the hotly contested Gauteng province.
The governing party in the legislature has warned it will crack the whip on public representatives saying corruption will not be tolerated.
The caucus also says it is determined to work closely with Premier David Makhura to deal with the controversial e-tolls.
Makhura is expected to highlight some of his government's priorities when he presents the State of the Province Address in Soweto on Monday.
