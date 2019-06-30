Alfred Nzo Municipality stops water supply due to alleged poisoning

-
Mangosuthu Buthelezi: 'IFP has a fair chance of grabbing KZN from ANC'Politics
-
Hotter than Death Valley: Europe burns, sweats in record heatWorld
-
Papua New Guinea volcanic eruptions force 15,000 from their homesWorld
-
3 men shot dead in Bonteheuwel in separate incidentsLocal
-
G20 summit: World leaders vow to address trade and geopolitical tensionsWorld
-
DA demands update on criminal complaint against DlaminiLocal
-
Mangosuthu Buthelezi: 'IFP has a fair chance of grabbing KZN from ANC'Politics
-
3 men shot dead in Bonteheuwel in separate incidentsLocal
-
G20 summit: World leaders vow to address trade and geopolitical tensionsWorld
-
DA demands update on criminal complaint against DlaminiLocal
-
2 men killed following separate fires in Cape TownLocal
-
CT police search for suspects linked to Groote Schuur fatal shootingLocal
Popular Topics
-
DA demands update on criminal complaint against DlaminiLocal
-
Maphatsoe: ‘Those criticising Mkhwebane have no respect for Constitution’Local
-
Nehawu to Ramaphosa: Implement ANC election promises, Nasrec resolutionsPolitics
-
MKMVA defends Mkhwebane from ‘deliberate and malicious’ public attacksPolitics
-
OPINION: Ramaphosa has evoked either fear or cynicism: both are off the markPolitics
-
Premier Zikalala vows to deal with political killings in KZNLocal
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Sona clearly displays the ramifications of the ANC's rotOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Yes, we must dare to dreamOpinion
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Sona and the cultural iconography of slayingOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: No magic in president’s sober SonaOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas face cold new dawnOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: SA should learn from Brazil about how to tackle ‘hidden hunger’Opinion
Popular Topics
-
'Nobody reads the communique': top G20 momentsWorld
-
Numsa hails ConCourt ruling reinstating 65 fired Dunlop Tyres workersLocal
-
Ghosn's wife steps up call for G20 leaders to help her husbandWorld
-
Power cuts set to continue in Zim if debts not settled, Eskom saysLocal
-
Sacked Old Mutual CEO challenges dismissalLocal
-
Trump says open to 'historic' trade deal with China at G20World
Popular Topics
-
Jada Pinkett-Smith says she never wanted to marryLifestyle
-
Putin says 'genius musician' Elton John mistaken on Russia LGBT rightsWorld
-
Lady Gaga crashes Stonewall rally in New YorkLifestyle
-
Stormzy becomes first UK rapper to headline GlastonburyLifestyle
-
'What If Jesus Was A Tsotsi' - When the language barrier hits you hardLifestyle
-
MY TAKE: 7 tips on how to do extreme activitiesLocal
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 28 June 2019Local
-
SA slings back the fynbos-flavoured ginLifestyle
-
Ndlovu Youth Choir couldn't be more excited after AGT performanceLifestyle
-
US World Cup star Rapinoe accepts House invite after snubbing TrumpSport
-
Roy returns for England as they bat against IndiaSport
-
Pakistan edge Afghanistan in World Cup thrillerSport
-
Sweden upset Germany to reach World Cup semisSport
-
Djokovic prepares for Wimbledon with 'seven-hour' meetingSport
-
Dutch head into World Cup semis after 2-0 win over ItalySport
Popular Topics
-
Proteas bowl in World Cup match against Sri LankaSport
-
Kohli's India end West Indies World Cup hopesSport
-
JP Duminy and the ghost of Lily LumleySport
-
New Zealand can shrug off Pakistan World Cup defeat, says NeeshamSport
-
CARTOON: Proteas see flames at CWCSport
-
Du Plessis’ hard exterior cracks as Proteas plummetSport
-
Teen saves toddler from near-fatal fallLifestyle
-
Vicki Momberg’s bid to appeal conviction, sentence dismissedLocal
-
Europe’s heatwave causes wildfires, public nudity and traffic restrictionsWorld
-
Meet the House of Monatic tailors who made President Ramaphosa's new suitLocal
-
Agrizzi to pay R200,000 for using K-wordLocal
-
ON THE COUCH: After abandonment, Paul Daniels finds home as a para-athlete starSport
-
Meet SA’s musical sensation, Ndlovu Youth ChoirLifestyle
-
Bosasa, money laundering & Ramaphosa - explainedLocal
-
How much money did you lose to fraud?Local
-
CARTOON: Proteas see flames at CWCSport
-
CARTOON: No Praise For The President Just YetPolitics
-
CARTOON: Can Sona 'fashion a fix' for SA economy?Business
-
CARTOON: Save our SchoolsLocal
-
CARTOON: Weather for DucksSport
-
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?Business
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
- Sun
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 1°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 2°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 14°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 2°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 0°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 1°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 1°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 2°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 13°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 12°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 13°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 11°C
- 1°C
- Tue
- 12°C
- -1°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- -1°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 1°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 2°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 2°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 9°C
Alfred Nzo Municipality stops water supply due to alleged poisoning
According to a statement released by the municipality, this followed the vandalism of the bulk pipeline that gets water from Ntanbankulu Dam by alleged protesters.
JOHANNESBURG - The Alfred Nzo District Municipality in the Eastern Cape has warned residents of Ntanbankulu not to consume water from taps after health specialists apparently detected poison from the treatment reservoir.
According to a statement released by the municipality, this followed the vandalism of the bulk pipeline that gets water from Ntanbankulu Dam by alleged protesters.
As a result, water supply in Ntabankulu was stopped as a precautionary measure until laboratory tests and results confirm the claims.
“This effectively means that there is no water supply in Ntabankulu. If water still comes out of your taps, please do not drink it. Municipal trucks will fill up all the water tanks that were installed as part of drought relief and community will get water from those tanks,” the statement said.
The municipality’s spokesperson Lubabalo Majenge said officials were expected to take samples of water for tests to be conducted on Monday.
Timeline
-
Three flood victims to be laid to rest in Eastern Cape58 days ago
-
Damage from EC floods likely to exceed R80m - municipality61 days ago
-
EC Education Dept urges schools to prioritise learner safety amid floods65 days ago
-
SA floods: Air force called in to help with rescue operations in Port St Johns67 days ago
Popular in Local
-
DA demands update on criminal complaint against Dlamini4 hours ago
-
G20 summit: World leaders vow to address trade and geopolitical tensions2 hours ago
-
3 men shot dead in Bonteheuwel in separate incidents2 hours ago
-
CT police search for suspects linked to Groote Schuur fatal shooting5 hours ago
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 28 June 2019one day ago
-
Maphatsoe: ‘Those criticising Mkhwebane have no respect for Constitution’9 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.