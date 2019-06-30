Alfred Nzo Municipality stops water supply due to alleged poisoning

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • -1°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • -1°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
Go

Alfred Nzo Municipality stops water supply due to alleged poisoning

According to a statement released by the municipality, this followed the vandalism of the bulk pipeline that gets water from Ntanbankulu Dam by alleged protesters.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
7 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Alfred Nzo District Municipality in the Eastern Cape has warned residents of Ntanbankulu not to consume water from taps after health specialists apparently detected poison from the treatment reservoir.

According to a statement released by the municipality, this followed the vandalism of the bulk pipeline that gets water from Ntanbankulu Dam by alleged protesters.

As a result, water supply in Ntabankulu was stopped as a precautionary measure until laboratory tests and results confirm the claims.

“This effectively means that there is no water supply in Ntabankulu. If water still comes out of your taps, please do not drink it. Municipal trucks will fill up all the water tanks that were installed as part of drought relief and community will get water from those tanks,” the statement said.

The municipality’s spokesperson Lubabalo Majenge said officials were expected to take samples of water for tests to be conducted on Monday.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA