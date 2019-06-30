Alfred Nzo Municipality stops water supply due to alleged poisoning

According to a statement released by the municipality, this followed the vandalism of the bulk pipeline that gets water from Ntanbankulu Dam by alleged protesters.

JOHANNESBURG - The Alfred Nzo District Municipality in the Eastern Cape has warned residents of Ntanbankulu not to consume water from taps after health specialists apparently detected poison from the treatment reservoir.

As a result, water supply in Ntabankulu was stopped as a precautionary measure until laboratory tests and results confirm the claims.

“This effectively means that there is no water supply in Ntabankulu. If water still comes out of your taps, please do not drink it. Municipal trucks will fill up all the water tanks that were installed as part of drought relief and community will get water from those tanks,” the statement said.

The municipality’s spokesperson Lubabalo Majenge said officials were expected to take samples of water for tests to be conducted on Monday.