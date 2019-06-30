3 men shot dead in Bonteheuwel in separate incidents

This brings to 43 the total number of people murdered in the gang-infested suburb since the start of this year.

CAPE TOWN - Three men were gunned down in Bonteheuwel this weekend.

This brings to 43 the total number of people murdered in the gang-infested suburb since the start of this year.

On Saturday night, two men were shot dead in separate incidents.

“A 25-year-old man was shot and killed by unknown suspects who were driving in a silver Toyota. Also, last night at approximately 22:40, an 18-year-old was shot and killed. The cases are under investigation and no one has been arrested yet,” said police spokesperson Andre Traut.

On Sunday morning, a 30-year-old man also died when he was shot dead.

One hundred law enforcement officers from the City of Cape Town are set to be permanently deployed in the suburb from Tuesday onwards.