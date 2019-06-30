2 men killed following separate fires in Cape Town
The fires erupted in Belhar, Philippi and Pelican Park over the weekend.
CAPE TOWN – Two men have died and two others have been hospitalised following separate fires in Cape Town.
The fires erupted in Belhar, Philippi and Pelican Park over the weekend.
In the latest incident in the Sweet Home Farm informal settlement in Philippi, a man lost his life.
Firefighters responded to the blaze early on Sunday morning and found a shack alight.
The city's Fire and Rescue Services Jermaine Carelse says the man sustained fatal burns.
On Saturday night, a shack fire also claimed the life of a man in Belhar extension 23.
This followed a house fire in pelican park heights in which two people were hospitalised for smoke inhalation.
The causes of all three fires are unknown.
Popular in Local
-
Maphatsoe: ‘Those criticising Mkhwebane have no respect for Constitution’
-
ANC caucus in Gauteng commits to fight corruption head-on
-
CT police search for suspects linked to Groote Schuur fatal shooting
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 28 June 2019
-
Nehawu prepares to fight Public Service over planned job cuts
-
Ramaphosa expected to visit troubled Lesotho this week
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.