2 men killed following separate fires in Cape Town

The fires erupted in Belhar, Philippi and Pelican Park over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN – Two men have died and two others have been hospitalised following separate fires in Cape Town.

In the latest incident in the Sweet Home Farm informal settlement in Philippi, a man lost his life.

Firefighters responded to the blaze early on Sunday morning and found a shack alight.

The city's Fire and Rescue Services Jermaine Carelse says the man sustained fatal burns.

On Saturday night, a shack fire also claimed the life of a man in Belhar extension 23.

This followed a house fire in pelican park heights in which two people were hospitalised for smoke inhalation.

The causes of all three fires are unknown.