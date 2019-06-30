11 people killed on WC roads this weekend, 26 arrested for drunk driving

A total of 26 drunken drivers were also arrested since Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Eleven people died on the Western Cape’s roads over the course of this weekend.

In addition to this, a total of 26 drunken drivers were arrested since Friday with the highest reading recorded being four times over the legal limit in Worcester.

At least 792 motorists were tested for alcohol.

188 fines for various traffic violations were also issued valued at more than R290,000.

“We also arrested a driver in Beaufort West for assaulting a traffic officer. Seven pedestrians were arrested for being under the influence of alcohol. There was also another person arrested in Laingsburg for being in possession of false documentation,” said Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa.