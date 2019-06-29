Taliban kill 26 pro-govt militia members in Afghanistan

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • -1°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • -1°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
Go

Taliban kill 26 pro-govt militia members in Afghanistan

Taliban militants killed at least 26 members of a pro-government militia in north Afghanistan on Saturday.

FILE: A Taliban car bomber killed 14 people in Afghanistan's Khost city on 27 May in the first major attack at the start of the holy month of Ramadan that targeted a CIA-funded militia group. Picture: AFP.
FILE: A Taliban car bomber killed 14 people in Afghanistan's Khost city on 27 May in the first major attack at the start of the holy month of Ramadan that targeted a CIA-funded militia group. Picture: AFP.
2 hours ago

KABUL – Taliban militants killed at least 26 members of a pro-government militia in north Afghanistan on Saturday, government officials said, the same day the militants and US government officials are due to start a new round of peace talks in Qatar.

Taliban officials claimed responsibility for the attack on the militiamen in Baghlan province. The militants said their fighters had killed 28 of the militia members and wounded 12.

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA