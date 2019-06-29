Stormzy becomes first UK rapper to headline Glastonbury
Stormzy’s performance ended the first day of music at the festival, held on Worthy Farm in southwest England and a regular fixture of the British summer calendar since the 1970s.
GLASTONBURY - Stormzy made history as the first British rapper to headline Glastonbury on Friday, bringing his experience of black urban life to the world’s biggest greenfield music festival in a performance that had the capacity crowd jumping.
The 25-year-old Londoner, whose debut album was released only two years ago, told the audience: “This is the greatest night of my entire life.”
He was joined mid-performance by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin to duet on Blinded By Your Grace Pt 1, and later by fellow English rappers Dave and Fredo, who performed their hit Funky Friday with the headliner.
Next came Stormzy’s own number one record, Vossi Bop, the name of a viral dance move.
Drenched in sweat, Stormzy finished by “taking it to church” with Blinded By Your Grace Pt 2, complete with gospel choir, and finally Big For Your Boots, the lead single from his debut album Gang Signs & Prayer.
Stormzy’s performance ended the first day of music at the festival, held on Worthy Farm in southwest England and a regular fixture of the British summer calendar since the 1970s.
Revelers basked in hot sunshine, prompting organisers to tell them to put on sunscreen and drink plenty of water. The weather meant few people donned the rubber boots that are often essential at Glastonbury, which turns into a mud-bath in heavy rain.
George Ezra, the deep-voiced English singer-songwriter, had earlier brought along his own rug and stool to make the famous Pyramid Stage feel like home.
The 26-year-old’s set included Budapest, Paradise, and his ubiquitous 2018 hit Shotgun.
Lauryn Hill preceded Ezra on the same stage, igniting the crowd at the end of her set with Doo-Wop (That Thing) from her 1998 solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, and Killing Me Softly, the hit she sang as a member of the Fugees.
The Pyramid Stage opened on Friday with Abba tribute act Bjorn Again leading a singalong to Waterloo, Super Trouper, and Dancing Queen, while English indie rock band the Vaccines were first on The Other Stage - the second biggest of the festival’s 11 main stages.
More than 130,000 ticket holders were on site on Friday morning, organisers said. The festival runs until Monday.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 28 June 2019
-
'Your opinion means nothing': Khanyi Mbau hits back at skin tone critics
-
Sho Madjozi, Caster Semenya among South Africans on 'Forbes' 30 Under 30 list
-
Lady Gaga crashes Stonewall rally in New York
-
'What If Jesus Was A Tsotsi' - When the language barrier hits you hard
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 26 June 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.