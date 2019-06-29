Sacked Old Mutual CEO wants his job back
Moyo filed the papers to challenge his dismissal at the Johannesburg High Court on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG – Sacked Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo wants his job back and he has served his employer with court papers.
Moyo filed the papers to challenge his dismissal at the Johannesburg High Court on Friday.
The insurer announced last week that it had decided to terminate Moyo’s contract over conflict of interest.
Old mutual says Moyo sat in a board meeting of his company NMT Capital that decided to pay dividends to ordinary shareholders but the insurer which also holds preference shares in NMT Capital was not paid.
But Moyo says the insurer was paid what was due at the time and in those meetings, old mutual had a representative who didn't object.
Moyo’s lawyer Eric Mabuza alleges that Moyo was fired for questioning why the insurer had paid legal fees for board chairperson and former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel.
“We have served the other parties including old mutual, he wants his job back.”
Mabuza filed papers at the Johannesburg High Court to challenge Moyo’s dismissal.
He says he expects the case to be heard in July.
