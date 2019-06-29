Russia, Saudi agree to extend OPEC production cut deal: Putin

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • -1°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • -1°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
Go

Russia, Saudi agree to extend OPEC production cut deal: Putin

The OPEC cartel and its oil-producer nation allies opted in December to trim daily crude output by 1.2 million barrels.

The oil harbor in Novorossiysk, the southern Russian seaport town in the Black Sea territory. Picture: AFP
The oil harbor in Novorossiysk, the southern Russian seaport town in the Black Sea territory. Picture: AFP
41 minutes ago

MOSCOW – Russia and Saudi Arabia have agreed to extend a deal to keep oil production low owing to abundant world supplies, President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"We will extend this deal, Russia and Saudi Arabia. For how long? We will think about that. For six or nine months. It is possible that it could be up to nine months," Putin told reporters after a G20 summit in Osaka.

The OPEC cartel and its oil-producer nation allies opted in December to trim daily crude output by 1.2 million barrels.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, a cartel of 14 countries pumping one-third of the world's oil, is holding a high-stakes meeting in Vienna on Tuesday.

The meeting comes against a background of ample global crude supplies, according to both the cartel and the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The Paris-based IEA watchdog has cut its forecast for 2019 oil demand-growth for a second straight month and has also trimmed its second-quarter forecast.

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA