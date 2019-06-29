Power cuts set to continue in Zim if debts not settled, Eskom says

State power company Zesa Holdings LTD has admitted that the power crisis looks set to continue until it clears its debts.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom says no funds have reflected on accounts for Zimbabwe’s outstanding debt.

It says that once it's received the funds it will then enter further talks with the Zimbabwe electricity supply authority.

Many parts of Zimbabwe have seen long power cuts due to reduced supply.

State power company Zesa Holdings LTD has admitted that the power crisis looks set to continue until it clears its debts.

Zimbabwe reportedly owes around $80 million to Eskom and Mozambique’s HCB Power company.

Earlier reports said that until Zimbabwe pays what it owes, Zesa could only import 50 megawatts of power from Eskom, and 100 megawatts from Mozambique.

Added to this, Zimbabwe’s main hydro-power station at Lake Kariba has had to reduce its power output to 358 megawatts, from 542, because of low water levels.

As a result, many areas in the country have had power cuts of between eight and 10 hours per day.