Power cuts set to continue in Zim if debts not settled, Eskom says
State power company Zesa Holdings LTD has admitted that the power crisis looks set to continue until it clears its debts.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom says no funds have reflected on accounts for Zimbabwe’s outstanding debt.
It says that once it's received the funds it will then enter further talks with the Zimbabwe electricity supply authority.
Many parts of Zimbabwe have seen long power cuts due to reduced supply.
State power company Zesa Holdings LTD has admitted that the power crisis looks set to continue until it clears its debts.
Zimbabwe reportedly owes around $80 million to Eskom and Mozambique’s HCB Power company.
Earlier reports said that until Zimbabwe pays what it owes, Zesa could only import 50 megawatts of power from Eskom, and 100 megawatts from Mozambique.
Added to this, Zimbabwe’s main hydro-power station at Lake Kariba has had to reduce its power output to 358 megawatts, from 542, because of low water levels.
As a result, many areas in the country have had power cuts of between eight and 10 hours per day.
Popular in Local
-
Something is fundamentally wrong about this election process - Mogoeng
-
Myeni threatened Dahwa’s job over illegal tender approval
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 28 June 2019
-
Heartwarming moment as CT man missing for 6 years reunited with mother
-
ANC in WC warns of revolt following MyCiti Express stalemate
-
EFF not happy about new NCOP rules on dealing with unruly MPs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.