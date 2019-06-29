Police hunt suspects after security guard shot dead during Woodmead heist

Police said about ten suspects entered a store armed with rifles and pistols and shot the security guard who was responding to the scene.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police on Saturday launched a manhunt for suspects who killed a security guard during a robbery at the Woodmead Retail Park in the north of Joburg.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said about ten suspects entered a store armed with rifles and pistols and shot the security guard who was responding to the scene.

“It is alleged that seven to ten suspects who were armed with rifles and pistols entered the shop and held staff and customers at gunpoint. The suspects took an undisclosed number of cell phones and robbed customers and staff of their wedding rings and watches,” Masondo said.

“As the suspects were leaving the shop, they met an ADT security guard who was responding and they shot him on the upper body. The security guard was certified dead at the scene,” he added.

Masondo appealed to members of the public to help the police with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.