Numsa hails ConCourt ruling reinstating 65 fired Dunlop Mixing workers
The ConCourt, in a judgment handed down on Friday, also ruled that they must receive back payments for the six years they were unemployed.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) on Saturday said a Constitutional Court ruling ordering that 65 Dunlop Mixing and Technical Services employees be reinstated immediately was a victory for all workers.
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said the ruling would have a lasting impact on the labour market.
“This is a victory for our members and also all workers involved in strikes,” she said. “In terms of this judgment, it means employers can no longer simply dismiss workers for refusing to snitch or rat on their comrades if violence erupts at a strike. We are grateful for our members for the patience they have displayed during the lengthy process which it took to fight this issue in the legal system.”
The company fired the workers for refusing to reveal the identities of their colleagues who had allegedly committed acts of misconduct during a violent month-long strike by 200 workers in 2012.
