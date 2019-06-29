NUM calls on govt to investigate after Limpopo mine death

The worker was killed this week at the Tweefontein Shaft during a fall of ground incident.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) wants the Department of Mineral Resources to investigate the cause of an incident at the Samancor Eastern chrome mine in Limpopo following the death of a mineworker.

By March this year, five people were recorded as having died in South African mines compared to 14 deaths recorded in the same period in 2018.

The NUM’s North East regional secretary Phillip Mankge said the mining industry needs to reflect on the continued deaths of workers.

“We believe that all accidents can be prevented. Falling rocks have been a major killer in the mining industry. We call upon the mining companies to invest more money in protecting the lives of workers [instead of] focusing more on profits,” Mankge said in a statement.

"We call on the mining industry to take serious reflection about these fatalities. Government should investigate possible safe international standards and it should benchmark with other mining industries around the world.”

Mining deaths in the country fell to 81 last year.