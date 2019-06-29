NUM calls on govt to investigate after Limpopo mine death
The worker was killed this week at the Tweefontein Shaft during a fall of ground incident.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) wants the Department of Mineral Resources to investigate the cause of an incident at the Samancor Eastern chrome mine in Limpopo following the death of a mineworker.
The worker was killed this week at the Tweefontein Shaft during a fall of ground incident.
By March this year, five people were recorded as having died in South African mines compared to 14 deaths recorded in the same period in 2018.
The NUM’s North East regional secretary Phillip Mankge said the mining industry needs to reflect on the continued deaths of workers.
“We believe that all accidents can be prevented. Falling rocks have been a major killer in the mining industry. We call upon the mining companies to invest more money in protecting the lives of workers [instead of] focusing more on profits,” Mankge said in a statement.
"We call on the mining industry to take serious reflection about these fatalities. Government should investigate possible safe international standards and it should benchmark with other mining industries around the world.”
Mining deaths in the country fell to 81 last year.
Popular in Local
-
Police hunt suspects after security guard shot dead during Woodmead heist
-
Something is fundamentally wrong about this election process - Mogoeng
-
Joburg EMS suspends ambulance services to Cosmo City after crew attacked
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 28 June 2019
-
MKMVA defends Mkhwebane from ‘deliberate and malicious’ public attacks
-
Power cuts set to continue in Zim if debts not settled, Eskom says
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.