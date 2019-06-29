Nehawu to Ramaphosa: Implement ANC election promises, Nasrec resolutions

The honeymoon phase between the president and the workers who supported his rise to power appears to be over with Nehawu spelling out the conditions of its support.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) on Saturday said it would continue to support President Cyril Ramaphosa only if he compliments its work and implements the promises the African National Congress (ANC) made in its elections manifesto and resolutions of its 2017 conference.

Nehawu, which is the biggest public service union in the country, held a national policy conference that ended on Saturday to determine, among other issues, its posture towards the president and the sixth administration in government.

The honeymoon phase between Ramaphosa and the workers who supported his rise to power appears to be over with Nehawu spelling out the conditions of its support.

Nehawu was the first organisation to back Ramaphosa’s campaign to become ANC president in 2017. The union said should the president deviate from their expectations, they will not hesitate to confront him.

“We’ve decided that if the president compliments our work and does everything that was captured in the [ANC elections] manifesto and the Nasrec resolutions, then we will work with him but should he deviate from those resolutions and manifesto, we will confront him,” Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba.

The union said it also assessed its role in the state.

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe told delegates at the conference this week that trade unions in the public service were custodians of the state and must work with government to ensure the aggressive implementation of set targets meant to improve the economy, among other responsibilities.