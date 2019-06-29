Nehawu to Ramaphosa: Implement ANC election promises, Nasrec resolutions
The honeymoon phase between the president and the workers who supported his rise to power appears to be over with Nehawu spelling out the conditions of its support.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) on Saturday said it would continue to support President Cyril Ramaphosa only if he compliments its work and implements the promises the African National Congress (ANC) made in its elections manifesto and resolutions of its 2017 conference.
Nehawu, which is the biggest public service union in the country, held a national policy conference that ended on Saturday to determine, among other issues, its posture towards the president and the sixth administration in government.
The honeymoon phase between Ramaphosa and the workers who supported his rise to power appears to be over with Nehawu spelling out the conditions of its support.
Nehawu was the first organisation to back Ramaphosa’s campaign to become ANC president in 2017. The union said should the president deviate from their expectations, they will not hesitate to confront him.
“We’ve decided that if the president compliments our work and does everything that was captured in the [ANC elections] manifesto and the Nasrec resolutions, then we will work with him but should he deviate from those resolutions and manifesto, we will confront him,” Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba.
The union said it also assessed its role in the state.
ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe told delegates at the conference this week that trade unions in the public service were custodians of the state and must work with government to ensure the aggressive implementation of set targets meant to improve the economy, among other responsibilities.
More in Politics
-
MKMVA defends Mkhwebane from ‘deliberate and malicious’ public attacks
-
OPINION: Ramaphosa has evoked either fear or cynicism: both are off the mark
-
Premier Zikalala vows to deal with political killings in KZN
-
Dudu Myeni wants to cross-examine state capture witnesses
-
Outa: Parliament must support Ramaphosa’s decision to fire Jiba & Mrwebi
-
Job creation, service delivery to feature in Zikalala’s first Sopa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.