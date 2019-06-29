MY TAKE: 7 tips on how to do extreme activities

KZN is more than just Durban, there are townships you could visit, places of historical and cultural value and of course the South Coast.

MARGATE – When someone mentions KwaZulu-Natal as a tourism destination, you can’t help but think of the beach; sand, the ocean and blue skies.

The South Coast is a popular ‘endless summer for all’ strip of coastland that trails down from Amanzimtoti, the beach playground just outside of Durban, all the way to Port Edward.

The area is also a popular destination for thrill seekers and daredevils!

You could participate in zip-lining at the Lake Eland Game Reserve or take a thrilling plunge into the Oribi Gorge.

#DoKZN Coming Live from Lake Eland where EWN’s @refsheric is about to tackle the extreme Zip-line. It is 1.1kms and at its highest point 35-40 meteres above the ground. @Lakeelandgame #DoAdventure pic.twitter.com/4KTPIX9cLW — EWN Lifestyle (@EWN_Lifestyle) June 28, 2019

TIPS ON HOW TO ZIP LINE

At this point it’s too late to turn back so might as well…

• Take a deep breath and smile, you’ve made it this far.

• Ask questions! If the tour operator says something you didn’t hear properly or you’re not sure, ask!

• Listen carefully (Jacob Zuma voice). No one, even bad zip line operators, will strap you in and push you off without at least a small nod to safety. It's important to listen intently to these safety briefings.

• Always Watch your step during the zip-line and make sure you’re strapped onto a safety line.

• Closed shoes only, please. You don’t want to wear sandals and hit something by mistake. Don’t wear pumps, you will say goodbye to them because they will fall off.

• Lastly, have bucket loads of fun, scream, shout and live in the moment!

#DoKZN Watch how the zip line at @Lakeelandgame went with @refsheric ! It was about 1 km long and 35-40 meters above the ground. What is the scariest zip line you’ve done? @TourismKZN #DoAdventure pic.twitter.com/fmrBkIfDnI — EWN Lifestyle (@EWN_Lifestyle) June 28, 2019

The ultimate thrill seekers come in! let me tell you how to prepare for your jump off the world’s highest gorge swing:

• Firstly, you can never be ready. It’s like thinking you are ready to own a pet and then the responsibility catches you off guard.

• Don’t smile. This won’t help you. In fact, this might make matters worse. Don’t smile.

• Eye of the tiger, focus on your breathing and the excitement slash paralyzing fear.

• Alright now jump! Okay you failed didn’t you, it’s ok, you can keep trying. We have all day.

• No seriously, listen to the instructions carefully and ask questions.

• Take deep breaths!

• Don’t overthink it, just do it, stretch out your arms and let go!