MKMVA defends Mkhwebane from ‘deliberate and malicious’ public attacks

‘Some of these attacks have been very personal against Advocate Mkhwebane, and it is the distinct impression of MKMVA that she is also under attack for being woman’.

JOHANNESBURG – The uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans’ Association (MKMVA) on Saturday come out in defence of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane following criticism on her suitability to remain in the office by senior African National Congress (ANC) and South African Communist Party (SACP) leaders.

“MKMVA is deeply concerned by the array of public attacks that are constantly being directed at the Public Protector, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane. More recently these attacks have increased in their scope and intensity, with the latest attacks accusing her of somehow being ‘politically motivated’, and acting in favour of, or trying to, advance the interests of some ‘faction’ within the ANC.

“It should be noted that these allegations are contrived, and that there is absolutely no evidence of such conduct by Advocate Mkhwebane, said MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus in a statement.

This week, the SACP’s first deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila claimed that Mkhwebane had received information on cases from rogue intelligence elements that have a strong influence on her office. ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe also accused the Public Protector of venturing into political terrain where she doesn’t belong.

• Mkhwebane threatens legal action against SACP’s Mapaila

It’s also been alleged that she is working with the ANC faction that is against President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership.

Mkhwebane this week threatened to take legal action against Mapaila over his scathing comments about her capacity. She said the SACP leader must prove the claims or retract his statements.

Niehaus said these attacks were often initiated by parties who are under investigation by Mkhwebane’s office, “or by the supporters of those who are under investigation” and want to undermine the integrity of the Public Protector in person.

“MKMVA believes that when faced by such unfortunate conduct we must keep cool heads and return to the basic provisions of our Constitution. It is critical to always appreciate that the ofﬁce of the Public Protector is one of the Chapter Nine institutions that have, in terms of Chapter Nine of our Constitution, been established to protect our constitutional democracy, and the rights of every South African citizen. Those who attack the ofﬁce of the Public Protector do so at their own peril, and inadvertently also undermine the Constitutional protection of their own human rights,” Niehaus said.

To launch “deliberate and malicious public attacks” on the Public Protector was tantamount to undermining the Constitutional protection of each and every citizen, Niehaus added, saying “this is nothing short of treasonous”.

• Confusion on scope of public protector probe into CR17 campaign donation

Niehaus said some senior ANC politicians and its alliance partners had made themselves guilty “unbecoming behavior” by attacking the Public Protector.

“Some of these attacks have been very personal against Advocate Mkhwebane, and it is the distinct impression of MKMVA that she is also under attack for being woman,” he said.

“It is truly sad that the insidious patriarchal nature of our society leads to such attacks, which indicate that our society ﬁnds it difﬁcult to accept and support strong and independently minded women. MKMVA calls for these attacks against Advocate Mkhwebane to cease immediately, and for her to be allowed to do her work in a conducive and supportive atmosphere, in accordance with the provisions of our Constitution that the Chapter Nine institutions must be protected in order to ensure their independence, impartiality, dignity and effectiveness.”

The MKMVA commended Ramaphosa for his willingness to cooperate with the office of The Public Protector on her investigation into a R500,000 donation in 2017 from African Global Solutions boss Gavin Watson (formerly known as Bosasa) to his ANC presidential campaign.

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane had requested the Public Protector determine whether the president lied when he told Parliament he had no knowledge of the payment deposit into his trust account from the company.

• Ramaphosa responds to Mkhwebane over R500k Bosasa donation probe

Ramaphosa on Thursday responded to a notice issued by the Public Protector in relation to the investigation into alleged violations of the executive ethics code.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said in a statement on Thursday the submission contained various confirmatory affidavits and supporting documents. She said Ramaphosa’s submission would enable the matter to be brought to a conclusion as speedily as possible.

The ANC also welcomed Ramaphosa’s cooperation with the Public Protector but called on all South Africans to refrain from making public statements that have the potential to undermine the integrity and credibility of chapter 9 institutions.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)