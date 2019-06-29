Manchester United sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace
Manchester United completed the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace for a reported fee of up to £50 million on Saturday.
LONDON - Manchester United completed the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace for a reported fee of up to £50 million ($64 million) on Saturday.
"Manchester United is delighted to confirm the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace," United staid in a statement.
"Aaron has signed a five-year contract with an option to extend for a further year."
The 21-year-old made just 42 Premier League appearances for the Eagles, but was an outstanding performer last season.
An initial fee of £45 million with an extra £5 million in add-ons has reportedly been agreed between the clubs, making Wan-Bissaka the most expensive defender in United's history.
It's official — @AWBissaka is a Red 🔴 #MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 29, 2019
"It’s an unbelievable feeling and an honour to call myself a Manchester United player and something I know that only a small number of players have the privilege to say," said Wan-Bissaka.
The Red Devils are in need of an overhaul after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season to miss out on Champions League qualification.
A long-term replacement at right-back for club captain Antonio Valencia, who left Old Trafford at the end of last season when his contract expired, was one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's priorities in the transfer market.
"Aaron is one of the best upcoming defenders in the Premier League," said Solskjaer.
"He has the right work ethic, talent and mentality to play for Manchester United and he fits exactly the type of player that we are looking to bring into the squad to help us improve and push on further."
Wan-Bissaka will become United's second signing of the summer following the arrival of winger Daniel James from Swansea as United turn their attention towards young, British players rather than the expensive star buys of recent seasons.
He will travel with his new teammates for a pre-season tour in Australia, Singapore and China after a short break to recover from a disappointing under-21 European Championships with England.
Wan-Bissaka scored an injury-time own goal to gift France a 2-1 victory in England's opening game in Italy and was then dropped for matches with Romania and Croatia as Aidy Boothroyd's side crashed out at the group stages.
"I will have a short break now after the European Championships but I’m looking forward to starting training with the manager and my new team-mates on the pre-season tour," he added.
Popular in Sport
-
Crusaders win cliffhanger to make Super final against Jaguares
-
Second-half edge gives Bafana 1-0 Afcon win against Namibia
-
The Proteas cruise to victory in Durham, of course
-
Jaguares trample Brumbies to reach first Super Rugby final
-
Semenya to run 800m at Diamond League without testosterone restriction
-
Rapinoe double takes US past France into semi-finals
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.