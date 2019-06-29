Lesedi acting municipal manager assigned bodyguards following death threats

Gugu Thimane is accused of fraudulently awarding a multimillion Rand security tender to her allies.

JOHANNESBURG – It's now emerged that acting Municipal Manager of Lesedi Municipality in Sedibeng District Gugu Thimane has been assigned bodyguards.

However, Thimane has dismissed the allegations saying due processes were followed.

Her protection comes after a group of heavily armed men stormed the municipal offices on several occasions, demanding to see Thimane accusing her of awarding a R50 million tender to a company known as Bravo Span 90 Close Cooperation.

Eyewitness News has been told that the municipality has not been functioning for five weeks, following the group's call to shut down the offices.

The Democratic Alliance council says Thimane is innocent and will be vindicated by the probe launched by the Gauteng Human Settlement department on the matter.