Second-half edge gives Bafana 1-0 Afcon win against Namibia

Bongani Zungu netted from a Percy Tau corner to give Bafana Bafana their first win of the competition.

Bafana Bafana picked up a vital 3 points in their second Group D clash at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Bongani Zungu netted from a Percy Tau corner to give Bafana Bafana a 1-0 win over Nambia and their first win of the competition.

Both teams were slow out of the blocks with little chances created in the opening to minutes.

Lebo Mothiba blazed over the cross bar after 15 minutes of play as Bafana began to find their feet in the match.

However, that would not translate into more chances as Stuart Baxter's men again struggled in the final third.

It was only towards the end of the half that the front players came to the fore, however both Zwane and Tau fired shots straight at the keeper after getting themselves into good positions inside the box. As a result, the sides went into the break locked at 0-0.

Bafana found their feet in the second half and created a number of chances but as in the first game against Ivory Coast, failed to convert them.

Tau was influential in the second stanza and most of the attacking play went through him.

Bafana did have a scare in the 62nd minute, with Buhle Mkhwanazi clearing the ball off the line after Darren Keet fumbled a cross. Six minutes later, Zungu would go on to net the decider.

Not the greatest performance for Baxter's men, but a vital 3 points as they prepare for their final group game against Morocco on Monday.