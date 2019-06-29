Joburg EMS suspends ambulance services to Cosmo City after crew attacked
EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said ambulance crews will only enter the area once it’s safe to do so.
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) on Saturday said it had suspended ambulance services to Cosmo City after three crew members were attacked and an emergency vehicle was damaged.
It’s understood EMS from the Cosmo City fire station were attending to an assault case in the area when they were attacked.
EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said ambulance crews will only enter the area once it’s safe to do so.
“The paramedics together with the patient managed to evacuate the area unharmed,” Mulaudzi said.
“Service will remain suspended until the area is deemed safe for EMC personnel to render this essential service in the area,” he added.
@CityofJoburgEMS Management was forced to withdraw Ambulance Services until further notice to the Community of Cosmo City this morning following another attack to Ambulance Crews who were attending to an Assault case in the area @CityofJoburgZA @CoJPublicSafety pic.twitter.com/iFcVf0F40B— Cojems Spokesperson (@RobertMulaudzi) June 29, 2019
