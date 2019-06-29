View all in Latest
Joburg EMS suspends ambulance services to Cosmo City after crew attacked

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said ambulance crews will only enter the area once it’s safe to do so.

Joburg Emergency Management Services suspended ambulance services to Cosmo City on 29 June 2019 after three crew members were attacked and an emergency vehicle was damaged. Picture: @RobertMulaudzi/Twitter.
17 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) on Saturday said it had suspended ambulance services to Cosmo City after three crew members were attacked and an emergency vehicle was damaged.

It’s understood EMS from the Cosmo City fire station were attending to an assault case in the area when they were attacked.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said ambulance crews will only enter the area once it’s safe to do so.

“The paramedics together with the patient managed to evacuate the area unharmed,” Mulaudzi said.

“Service will remain suspended until the area is deemed safe for EMC personnel to render this essential service in the area,” he added.

