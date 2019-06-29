Jada Pinkett-Smith says she never wanted to marry

The 47-year-old actress wouldn't describe Will as her husband and prefers to talk about her "life partnership".

LONDON - Jada Pinkett-Smith says she never wanted to get married to Will Smith because she had never seen a happy marriage.

The Girls Trip star felt pressured to tie the knot with her husband early on in their relationship.

She said: "I never wanted to get married. But my mother was like, 'You have to get married' - she's so old school - and Will wanted a family. So I said, 'All right, maybe it's something I should do.' ... I had never seen a happy marriage. I adored Will, I f***ing adored him, but I just didn't want to be married."

She added to People magazine: "It's more of a life partnership ... I don't own him. He doesn't own me. He has to be his own person first, and vice versa ... Love is freedom."

Meanwhile, Jada previously admitted she and Will have a stronger bond now than they did at the start of their relationship.

She said: "It just felt like loss. There was too much concentration on what was happening externally, and the family unit itself wasn't getting the attention and care that I felt we needed.

"Will's like, 'We just came from Oslo, going to the [2009] Nobel Peace Prize ceremony [for Barack Obama] as a family, you've got a big house with a lake - isn't this amazing?!' And I'm like, 'No'. By the time my 40th [birthday] came, I was like, 'I can't do it anymore.' I was so depleted."