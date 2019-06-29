Jada Pinkett-Smith says she never wanted to marry
The 47-year-old actress wouldn't describe Will as her husband and prefers to talk about her "life partnership".
LONDON - Jada Pinkett-Smith says she never wanted to get married to Will Smith because she had never seen a happy marriage.
The Girls Trip star felt pressured to tie the knot with her husband early on in their relationship.
She said: "I never wanted to get married. But my mother was like, 'You have to get married' - she's so old school - and Will wanted a family. So I said, 'All right, maybe it's something I should do.' ... I had never seen a happy marriage. I adored Will, I f***ing adored him, but I just didn't want to be married."
And the 47-year-old actress wouldn't describe Will as her husband and prefers to talk about her "life partnership".
She added to People magazine: "It's more of a life partnership ... I don't own him. He doesn't own me. He has to be his own person first, and vice versa ... Love is freedom."
Meanwhile, Jada previously admitted she and Will have a stronger bond now than they did at the start of their relationship.
She said: "It just felt like loss. There was too much concentration on what was happening externally, and the family unit itself wasn't getting the attention and care that I felt we needed.
"Will's like, 'We just came from Oslo, going to the [2009] Nobel Peace Prize ceremony [for Barack Obama] as a family, you've got a big house with a lake - isn't this amazing?!' And I'm like, 'No'. By the time my 40th [birthday] came, I was like, 'I can't do it anymore.' I was so depleted."
More in Lifestyle
-
Putin says 'genius musician' Elton John mistaken on Russia LGBT rights
-
Lady Gaga crashes Stonewall rally in New York
-
Stormzy becomes first UK rapper to headline Glastonbury
-
'What If Jesus Was A Tsotsi' - When the language barrier hits you hard
-
MY TAKE: 7 tips on how to do extreme activities
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 28 June 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.