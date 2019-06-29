View all in Latest
EC police arrest suspect linked to multiple child rapes

The 26-year-old from Port Elizabeth is charged with the rape, sexual assault and attempted rape of four children who live in the same street as he does.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
19 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Eastern Cape police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with multiple child rapes.

The 26-year-old from Port Elizabeth is charged with the rape, sexual assault and attempted rape of four children who live in the same street as he does.

He was arrested in Kwazakele this week and is expected to appear in the New Brighton Magistrates Court on Monday.

The alleged rapist was arrested after an 11-year-old girl was admitted to Dora Nginza hospital this week with bleeding genitalia.

She told the doctor she was raped and police were notified.

The girl was able to tell authorities who her alleged attacker was and she also told them about another child who was allegedly sexually abused by the same man.

Three more girls aged nine and 12 came forward to police.

They opened cases of rape, attempted rape and sexual assault, claiming they were attacked by the same man.

Police say he's known to the four children as they all live in the same street in Thamo village.

