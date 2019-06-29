Court maintains Momberg’s conduct was reprehensible, unremorseful
The convicted racist was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria for verbally abusing police officers in 2016 and using the k-word 48 times.
JOHANNESBURG – The Johannesburg High Court has emphasised the message from the magistrate, who initially presided in the Vicki Momberg matter, that her conduct was reprehensible.
Momberg has lost a bid to have her conviction and two-year sentence overturned.
The convicted racist was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria for verbally abusing police officers in 2016 and using the k-word 48 times.
Judge Thifelimbilu Mudau says the magistrate in the case was aware that periodical imprisonment was recommended by the probation officer and that Momberg was subjected to the Equality Court proceedings.
He says the court was, however, of the view that Momberg showed no remorse for her conduct and that a message had to be sent out in the interests of the community.
Judge Mudua extended Momberg's bail by another 30 days for her to have an opportunity to approach the supreme court of appeal.
If she fails to do so, she has 48 hours to hand herself in at the Randburg Magistrates Court to serve the remainder of her sentence.
Popular in Local
-
Something is fundamentally wrong about this election process - Mogoeng
-
Myeni threatened Dahwa’s job over illegal tender approval
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 28 June 2019
-
Heartwarming moment as CT man missing for 6 years reunited with mother
-
ANC in WC warns of revolt following MyCiti Express stalemate
-
EFF not happy about new NCOP rules on dealing with unruly MPs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.