Court maintains Momberg’s conduct was reprehensible, unremorseful

The convicted racist was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria for verbally abusing police officers in 2016 and using the k-word 48 times.

Convicted racist Vicky Momberg appeals her sentence at Johannesburg High Court on 11 June. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Johannesburg High Court has emphasised the message from the magistrate, who initially presided in the Vicki Momberg matter, that her conduct was reprehensible.

Momberg has lost a bid to have her conviction and two-year sentence overturned.

The convicted racist was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria for verbally abusing police officers in 2016 and using the k-word 48 times.

Judge Thifelimbilu Mudau says the magistrate in the case was aware that periodical imprisonment was recommended by the probation officer and that Momberg was subjected to the Equality Court proceedings.

He says the court was, however, of the view that Momberg showed no remorse for her conduct and that a message had to be sent out in the interests of the community.

Judge Mudua extended Momberg's bail by another 30 days for her to have an opportunity to approach the supreme court of appeal.

If she fails to do so, she has 48 hours to hand herself in at the Randburg Magistrates Court to serve the remainder of her sentence.

