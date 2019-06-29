ANC in WC warns of revolt following MyCiti Express stalemate

The ANC in Cape Town says taxi associations are fed-up with the slow progress by the City to get MyCiti buses back on the road.

CAPE TOWN – While the City of Cape Town is hoping to have the N2 MyCiti Express operational by next month, the African National Congress (ANC) has warned of a taxi revolt.

The suspension of the service has been a crippling blow to commuters for a month now.

But, according to the ANC, the patience of leaders in the taxi industry is running out.

The party's regional leader Xolani Sotashe says the City is protecting only its own interests.

“What’s concerning is that there’s no communication from the side of the City of Cape Town. It seems to me that Dan Plato is not a Mayor; somebody else is a Mayor, we don’t know who this somebody else.”

The City's Felicity Purchase, however, says they are confident a new deal will be reached.

“I sometimes think lawyers confuse things. Legally, we’ve to get things right but the process will get done.”

Purchase also says negotiations have taken longer than expected.