3-month-old baby among 3 killed in Katlehong house fire

JOHANNESBURG – A family of three has died after their house was engulfed by fire in Katlehong.

Firefighters could not save the family at the time of arrival at the house, which was already guttered by flames on Friday night.

A search and rescue team found charred remains of a toddler believed to be three months old, a four-year-old boy and their mother in a burnt bedroom.

It is alleged the fire was caused by an electrical heater that was left unmonitored.

However, police say they are investigating the incident