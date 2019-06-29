2 Cape Town cops nabbed for theft, possible house robbery

This after officers attached to the Bellville police station spotted two suspicious vehicles in the area.

CAPE TOWN - Police arrested two of their own in Bellville on Thursday night in connection with car theft and possible house robbery.

They followed the cars until they stopped at a Parow North residence. When the occupants became aware that cops were on their trail, they sped off. Both vehicles were eventually forced to stop.

It was later determined both cars were official SAPS vehicles fitted with cloned registration plates. It was also established that the cars were removed from police premises without the necessary authorisation.

The suspects, police constables, were arrested after they were also found in the possession of what police described as housebreaking implements. These included a crowbar, cable ties and gloves.

Police said one of the cars was seen fleeing a house robbery in Durbanville earlier this month.