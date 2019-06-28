Zondo concerned Dudu Myeni’s adviser may have lied to SAA to secure contract
The tender would have paid over R256 million in service fees but SAA asked the companies to produce a trading licence, which was suspended at the time.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said he was concerned that former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni’s adviser may have lied to the state-owned airline in order to land a lucrative contract.
Businessman Daniel Mahlangu appeared before the state capture commission on Thursday and disclosed how his former partner, Masotsha Mngadi, used his signature without his knowledge while sending crucial documents to SAA about his company’s trading licence.
The Financial Services Board suspended the licence in 2015, which would have prevented the company from conducting business.
When SAA was looking for a transactional adviser to help it source R15 billion in loans in 2015, Mahlangu’s company BNP Capital was one of the bidders. BNP Capital was in a joint venture with Inline Trading owned by Mngadi.
The tender would have been paid over R256 million in service fees but SAA asked the companies to produce a trading licence, which was suspended at the time.
Mahlangu said it was Mngadi who produced false information.
“Does that concern you that letters were being sent out under your name and representing your company in circumstances where you had no knowledge?” asked one of the commission’s evidence leaders.
Mahlangu responded: “In some instances, I would be CCed in those letters.”
Zondo was not impressed.
“How did that come about? You gave people in your office permission to put your signature to correspondence that you had not seen?” he asked.
Mahlangu was expected to continue his testimony on Friday.
