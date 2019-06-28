View all in Latest
WC CPF board, Cele to meet next week to find solutions to gang violence

CPF leaders on Wednesday gave Cele 48 hours to come up with workable solutions to rein in rampant gang violence in communities on the Cape Flats.

FILE: Minister of Police Bheki Cele. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: Minister of Police Bheki Cele. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Safety concerns raised by Mitchells Plain's community policing forum cluster will come under the microscope during a meeting with Police Minister Bheki Cele.

CPF leaders on Wednesday gave Cele 48 hours to come up with workable solutions to rein in rampant gang violence in communities on the Cape Flats.

This includes appointing an interim committee to take over police management in the Western Cape and rolling out the military to assist police in doing their job.

Cele's spokesperson, Reneilwe Serero, said that he was set to meet with the provincial CPF board next week.

"CPF are entities representing the policing interest of the community at local, provincial and national level. Therefore it is on that score that Police Minister General Bheki Cele will meet with the provincial board of the CPF this coming Monday to take the matter forward."

