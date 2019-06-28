WC CPF board, Cele to meet next week to find solutions to gang violence
CPF leaders on Wednesday gave Cele 48 hours to come up with workable solutions to rein in rampant gang violence in communities on the Cape Flats.
CAPE TOWN - Safety concerns raised by Mitchells Plain's community policing forum cluster will come under the microscope during a meeting with Police Minister Bheki Cele.
CPF leaders on Wednesday gave Cele 48 hours to come up with workable solutions to rein in rampant gang violence in communities on the Cape Flats.
This includes appointing an interim committee to take over police management in the Western Cape and rolling out the military to assist police in doing their job.
Cele's spokesperson, Reneilwe Serero, said that he was set to meet with the provincial CPF board next week.
"CPF are entities representing the policing interest of the community at local, provincial and national level. Therefore it is on that score that Police Minister General Bheki Cele will meet with the provincial board of the CPF this coming Monday to take the matter forward."
#GangViolence Athlone CPF’s Aziza Kannemeyer stresses the need for more police officers to be deployed to crime-ridden communities. KB pic.twitter.com/hjSmoocZci— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 27, 2019
Popular in Local
-
EFF not happy about new NCOP rules on dealing with unruly MPs
-
Parliament to decide on Jiba, Mrwebi axing from NPA
-
Fraudsters are stealing billions in airtime from South Africans
-
Ramaphosa responds to Mkhwebane over R500k Bosasa donation probe
-
Zim makes 'significant' payment to clear Eskom debt
-
SAHRC wants Watson family to explain how Agrizzi K-word video became public
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.