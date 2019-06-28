Vicki Momberg’s bid to appeal conviction, sentence dismissed

Xanderleigh Dookey | Convicted racist Vicki Momberg's bid to appeal her conviction and sentence has been dismissed. Momberg was in the Johannesburg High Court on Friday for judgment in her crimen injuria case. She was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria for using the k-word 48 times when she racially abused a police officer in 2016.