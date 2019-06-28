Vicki Momberg’s bid to appeal conviction, sentence dismissed
Xanderleigh Dookey | Convicted racist Vicki Momberg's bid to appeal her conviction and sentence has been dismissed. Momberg was in the Johannesburg High Court on Friday for judgment in her crimen injuria case. She was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria for using the k-word 48 times when she racially abused a police officer in 2016.
More in Multimedia
-
Teen saves toddler from near-fatal fall
-
Europe’s heatwave causes wildfires, public nudity and traffic restrictions
-
Meet the House of Monatic tailors who made President Ramaphosa's new suit
-
Fraudsters are stealing billions in airtime from South Africans
-
Agrizzi to pay R200,000 for using K-word
-
ON THE COUCH: After abandonment, Paul Daniels finds home as a para-athlete star
-
BMW X5 is the most expensive car to maintain in SA
-
Meet SA’s musical sensation, Ndlovu Youth Choir
-
Bosasa, money laundering & Ramaphosa - explained
-
How much money did you lose to fraud?
-
Dear Transport Minister Mbalula: This is what we need you to fix urgently
-
Remembering the King of Pop and his controversial legacy
-
Col’Cacchio 1st in SA to serve cannabis oil pizza, but you can't get high on it
-
Two arrested after high-speed chase in JHB
-
Train commuters want more than empty promises from Mbalula
-
Investec staff get unlimited leave days & flexible work attire
-
ANC lays criminal charges against Steve Hofmeyr for Van Damme, Mandela comments
-
ANC Sedibeng demand economic redevelopment of the Vaal
-
All the winners alongside Sho Madjozi at this year's BET Awards
-
Pay it forward... waitress gets R18,680 tip
-
'Life is shorter than you think,' says Franschhoek Pass rock fall survivor
-
SA film-makers raise awareness for autism
-
Cricket SA CEO Moroe: World Cup tough on Proteas because it’s a mental game
-
WATCH LIVE: Babadi Tlatsana continues testimony
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.