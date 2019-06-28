Striking Lanxess Mine workers to return to work on Monday – Numsa

An agreement was struck between the union and mine management, but it was not clear what it entailed.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) on Thursday said its members would return to work at Lanxess Chrome Mine in Rustenburg, North West on Monday after they ended their underground sit-in to protest alleged sexual harassment.

An agreement was struck between the union and mine management, but it was not clear what it entailed.

“The remainder of the workers who were dismissed have been reinstated but subject to arbitration processes, which will take place,” said Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

For nine days, more than 200 mineworkers refused to come to the surface demanding that action be taken against those accused of sexual harassment.

They also demanded the reinstatement of their dismissed colleagues.